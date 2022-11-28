Jobs, housing, GDP: Economic data to watch this week

Reuters

China's factory activity is expected to have contracted further this month, piling pressure on the economy as COVID restrictions hit production and exports fell despite a flurry of stimulus policies, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. To prop up the faltering economy, the central bank last week announced it would cut banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) for the second time this year, and rolled out a rescue package outlining 16 steps to support the distressed property sector. Authorities have also introduced a range of other measures this year in an attempt to revive growth, but the recovery has been stifled by COVID woes, the Ukraine war and a slowdown in the global economy.