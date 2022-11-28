Jobs, housing, GDP: Economic data to watch this week
Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss what investors are watching ahead of the Fed’s upcoming FOMC meeting, GDP reading, and unemployment data.
Although growth of the U.S. money supply is slowing, employment trends are strong, lots of cash is left over from the pandemic stimulus, and using credit cards is easy. That has put many people in a buying mood, inflation or no inflation.
Our call of the day, which says it's time to short long bonds because of sticky food inflation --- thanks to China.
(Bloomberg) -- While much of Europe Inc. is shrinking state-backed loans from the pandemic, Italian companies are still sitting on mountains of such borrowings, complicating government efforts to help them surmount the latest crisis: soaring energy costs.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingItalian companies had a record €123.2 billion ($127 billion) of Covid-era state-backed credit line
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks started the week on a negative note on concern that China may have to tighten its Covid curbs further, undermining prospects for global economic growth and sparking growing unrest in key cities.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe S&P 500 trimmed its monthly rally. Apple Inc. slumped as Bloomberg News reported that turmoil at its key manufacturing hub of Zhengzh
Crowdstrike, Dollar General, Marvell, and more will also report. The economic data pipeline will include figures on home prices, consumer confidence, and jobs and income.
(Bloomberg) -- The global economy is stuttering, and some of the world’s biggest names are already laying off thousands of employees. But there’s a glimmer of good news: This time around, workers have a better-than-usual shot at holding onto their jobs if recession arrives.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAlmost three years after Covid-19 hit, companies around the world still complai
Stocks look set for a weaker opening Monday as investors react to rare public protests in China over the country's strict Covid health policies.
Cyber Monday could rack up $11.2 billion in spending, thousands of flights delayed after busy Thanksgiving travel weekend, Chevron gets new license to resume Venezuelan production, November jobs report caps off big economic data week, and other news to start your day.
The Indian economy likely returned to a more normal 6.2% annual growth rate in July-September after double-digit expansion in the previous quarter, but weaker exports and investment will curb future activity, a Reuters poll showed. But with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) now raising interest rates to tamp inflation running above its target range of 2% to 6% target, the economy is set to slow further. The 6.2% annual growth forecast for latest quarter in a Nov. 22-28 Reuters poll of 43 economists was a tad lower than the RBI's 6.3% view.
The S&P 500 is hitting overhead resistance as this news flow develops, so the risk to the downside is more pronounced.
Benchmark bond yields near lowest in 10 weeks as investors also bet Fed will ease pace of rate hikes.
C-suite executives and other business leaders are planning for a period where inflation is sticky, interest rates are rising, the geopolitical landscape is fraught with tumult and the economy is slowing. Over the past few years they have been battle tested, forced to adapt to a host of fundamental changes stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, including supply-chain snags and a tight labor market. U.S. retailers, for instance, are struggling to balance consumer expectations for discounts and the need to keep raising prices to offset high inflation.
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki sees more pain ahead for the global economy, even as some investors are wondering if the bottom is in for U.S. stocks.
China's factory activity is expected to have contracted further this month, piling pressure on the economy as COVID restrictions hit production and exports fell despite a flurry of stimulus policies, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. To prop up the faltering economy, the central bank last week announced it would cut banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) for the second time this year, and rolled out a rescue package outlining 16 steps to support the distressed property sector. Authorities have also introduced a range of other measures this year in an attempt to revive growth, but the recovery has been stifled by COVID woes, the Ukraine war and a slowdown in the global economy.
Companies are shedding jobs to reduce costs amid high inflation and rising interest rates, but they run the risk of violating labor laws.
New Zealand is likely facing a "shallow" recession as interest rates need to rise further to tame inflation, a top central banker said on Monday, suggesting that a pause in the policy tightening streak was still a distant prospect. In an interview, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Karen Silk said the central bank would be closely monitoring high frequency data including on spending, business investment and housing when deciding on how much to hike rates when it next meets in February. Inflation data for the fourth quarter, due on Jan. 25, will also be a key consideration.
Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) on Sunday said Congress does not need to pass “Democrat bills” with big price tags to help Ukraine, saying the incoming Republican majority in the House will spend less money to fund Kyiv’s war against Russia. Turner told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that he personally told Ukrainian President Volodymyr…
(Bloomberg) -- Australia has a stronger probability of bringing its economy in for a “soft landing” than almost any other developed-world counterpart, Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said, citing the nation’s still-contained wage growth.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist Meeting“It’s not guaranteed but where I sit today I think we have a better chance than most other countries of pulling it
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...