Jobs report, Fedspeak, Foxconn sales: What to watch

As the day draws to a close, Yahoo Finance Live anchors Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman preview the key events to watch for Friday, April 5, 2024.

The highly anticipated March Jobs report is slated for release. It will offer insights into the robustness of the labor market. Analysts are projecting an unemployment rate of 3.8% and an additional 215,000 jobs.

Insights from the Federal Reserve are expected, with Fed speak scheduled from four officials, including Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Boston Fed President Susan Collins. Their commentary may shed light on the central bank's outlook regarding potential rate cuts.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to address the US business community in China, aiming to discuss the intricacies of the economic relationship between the two nations.

Lastly, Apple (AAPL) supplier Foxconn (2354.TW) will unveil its sales figures for the month of March.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith