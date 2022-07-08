Jobs report: Hospitality, health care among sectors seeing continued job growth
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré, Brad Smith, and Brian Sozzi break down the June jobs report by sector as well as the labor force participation rate.
Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith reports that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been assassinated.
The space-tourism company is partnering with Aurora Flight Sciences, a subsidiary of the aerospace giant, to build ships meant to ferry tourists to space on up to 200 flights a year.
The U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June, extending a streak of strong gains despite signs of slowing economic growth. The jobless rate remained at 3.6%.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil is set for a weekly loss after choppy trading in which concerns over a demand-sapping slump clashed with signals of tight supply.
(Reuters) -Two of the Federal Reserve's most vocal hawks on Thursday said they would support another 75 basis-point interest rate increase later this month but a downshift to a slower pace afterward, even as both downplayed the risk of higher borrowing costs pushing the U.S into recession. "I am definitely in support a doing another 75 basis-point hike in July," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said during a discussion with the National Association for Business Economics. "Probably 50 in September," Waller added, "and then after that we can debate whether to go back down to 25s or if inflation just doesn't seem to be going down, we have to do more."
(Bloomberg) -- Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- Japan's longest-serving premier and a figure of enduring influence -- died after being shot at a campaign event Friday in an attack that shocked a nation where political violence and guns are rare.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets and commodities are reacting premarket to the June jobs report.
(Bloomberg) -- China's Ministry of Finance is considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan ($220 billion) of special bonds in the second half of this year, an unprecedented acceleration of infrastructure funding aimed at shoring up the country's beleaguered economy.
(Bloomberg) -- General Atlantic, an investment firm with $79 billion in assets under management, is exploring an initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The Labor Department released its latest monthly jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here were the main metrics from the print, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
HOKKAIDO, Japan—Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at close range in a brazen assassination on Friday. Police immediately arrested a suspect at the campaign rally with what looked like a bizarre homemade firearm. The alleged attacker, named by police as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, previously served in the Japanese navy, according to a local report. Abe, 67, was conscious as he was rushed away from the scene, but his condition deteriorated rapidly and within hours, the st
PNC Asset Management Group Chief Investment Officer Amanda Agati and ECRI Co-Founder Lakshman Achuthan join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the June jobs report, recessionary risks, worker sentiment, and the outlook for the labor market.
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) has inked an agreement with Aurora Flight Sciences, Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) subsidiary, to partner in designing and manufacturing its next-generation motherships. The mothership is the air launch carrier aircraft in Virgin Galactic's space flight system that carries the spaceship to its release altitude of ~50,000 feet. Virgin Galactic has been working with Aurora for several months to develop design specifications.