Jobs report: Labor market could be slowing 'for the right reasons'

The August jobs report boasted an additional 187,000 jobs to the U.S. labor market while the unemployment rate rose to 3.8 percent. ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the rising unemployment print is in line with the Fed's estimates to lower inflation.

"Good news in terms of labor force participation that also went up and that is a great number to watch in terms of a Fed who is worried about tight labor markets," Richardson states. "There's a sense that those markets are loosening which means not quite as strong wage growth, which will not likely be more at risk of driving inflation."

The labor force participation rate's upward trend ties back to women re-entering the workforce. Richardson also comments on what the fresh jobs data means for recessionary outlook and monetary policies.