JUST IN:

December jobs report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

Jobs report: Leisure and hospitality sector trends up in December, wages rise

Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith recaps the December jobs report and the increase in wages across industry sectors.

