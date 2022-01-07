Jobs report: Leisure and hospitality sector trends up in December, wages rise
Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith recaps the December jobs report and the increase in wages across industry sectors.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the market action following the release of the December jobs report and the latest earnings reports.
Video gaming platform Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) pulled its Chinese app from the mainland app store, Reuters reports. Roblox cited it as part of "a number of important transitory actions" as it builds its next version. In July, Roblox launched the LuoBuLesi app with Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) affiliate. Roblox shut down on the app on December 8. The app now shows users a message thanking them for using the test version when they log on. Roblox's platform is known for its virtual world techn
Wisconsin on Thursday reported a new single-day record of 11,547 COVID-19 cases.
What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 15.1% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only news from the company in recent days was an announcement that its CEO, Stanley Erck, will participate in the virtual J.
2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.
It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.
America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.
The stock market looked like it would open on a quiet note on Friday, as investors looked to digest the latest jobs report. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 2 points to 4,685, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had dropped 22 points to 15,737. STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) has recently climbed to levels it hasn't seen since the tech boom of the late 1990s, and it got good news that sent its shares higher Friday morning.
Innovative AI players UiPath and Upstart -- and their shareholders -- are poised to benefit from this rapidly growing tech trend.
Shares of solar energy stock Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 7.2% in trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its most recent meeting. The Federal Reserve said in minutes from its most recent meeting that it may need to raise rates sooner than expected. As a result, yields rose in the market with the 10-year Treasury rising two basis points today, and yields are now up 29 basis points over the past month.
Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) became a surprise entrant in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Eye-popping share gains and a potential coronavirus vaccine may make us think of another biotech company. The shares extended gains last year, and Moderna generated billions of dollars in vaccine revenue.
The stock market was having a fairly strong session on Thursday, but insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was an exception. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Lemonade was down nearly 3%, reaching a fresh 52-week low in the process. An analyst at Barclays who covers Lemonade maintained its "equal-weight" rating (similar to a neutral opinion) but dramatically lowered their price target on the stock from $62 to $43.
Does the January share price for Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...
David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research and the former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch, isn't buying the tough talk from the Fed
Wells Fargo upgrades the stock to Equal Weight from Underweight, saying it expects sustained strength in AT&T's core wireless business.
While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.
My credit card debt is now $17,000 — the balance was one 1/3 of that, but it kept growing because the parent student loan payments chewed up my monthly discretionary funds for credit card payments. Answer: “I find many parents in this situation, so know you’re not alone,” says Pamela Rodriguez, a financial adviser at Integrated Partners. The good news: There are options that can make it quicker and/or easier for borrowers to repay loans, including options like loan forgiveness, income-based repayment options and loan refinancing.
In 2021, the metaverse emerged as the next big thing in the investing world. This project is still in its early stages, but two stocks that can help investors profit from it in the future are Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, changed its name in October 2021 to signal its desire to focus on building the metaverse.
Here's a pair of biotech giants that had a year to forget: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). Vertex Pharmaceuticals is best known for its portfolio of drugs that treat the underlying causes of cystic fibrosis (CF), a rare genetic disease that affects patients' lungs and other internal organs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals' current lineup can treat up to 90% of the 83,000 CF patients in North America, Europe, and Australia.