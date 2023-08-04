Jobs report 'perfectly healthy', could line up with soft landing forecasts: Economist

The Labor Department reported 187,000 jobs were added in the month of July, underperforming expectations of 200,000. Also seeing improvements in the unemployment rate and hourly wages, economists are chalking up this print as “pretty solid” overall.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank Senior Markets Economist Stephanie Roth and Bank of America Senior U.S. Economist Aditya Bhave sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down the jobs data. "We kind of want to see a softening in the labor market. that is what the Fed is trying to achieve," Roth says. "So the fact that we saw a bit of a miss there is not necessarily a bad thing."

Roth goes on to point out that the Fed may be too preoccupied with future inflation prints, while Bhave believes the July jobs report is a healthy start to a soft landing scenario if it stays the course.

"The outlook has changed significantly. we went from an economy that was clearly decelerating to one holding up just fine and potentially slightly accelerating," Bhave says on stabilizing GDP data.

The economists also comment on how markets may respond to the jobs reading alongside the recent U.S. debt downgrade by Fitch Ratings.