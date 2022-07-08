Jobs report provides ‘further evidence that recession is not upon us’: Strategist

Associated Press

America’s employers shrugged off high inflation and weakening growth to add 372,000 jobs in June, a surprisingly strong gain that will likely spur the Federal Reserve to keep sharply raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow price increases. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the government said Friday, matching a near-50-year low that was reached before the pandemic struck in early 2020. The steadily robust pace of hiring shows that many businesses still want to add workers to meet high customer demand — a trend that should dispel concerns that the U.S. economy might be on the verge of a recession.