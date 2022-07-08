U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,907.17
    +4.55 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,457.79
    +73.24 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,636.40
    +15.05 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.41
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.36
    +1.63 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.20
    +8.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    +0.16 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0176
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0750
    +0.0670 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0670
    +0.0580 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,700.29
    +806.60 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.05
    -9.62 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.14
    +17.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Jobs report provides ‘further evidence that recession is not upon us’: Strategist

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ^FVX
  • ^TNX
  • ^GSPC
  • ^TYX
  • ^DJI
  • ^IXIC

Principal Global Investors Chief Strategist Seema Shah joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the June jobs report, wage growth, rate hikes, recessionary risks, inflation pressures, and the outlook for global markets.

Recommended Stories