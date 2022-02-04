U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.32
    -0.12 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,965.93
    -145.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,981.17
    +102.36 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,970.52
    -20.51 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.22
    +1.95 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.40
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1453
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9250
    +0.0980 (+5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2260
    +0.2650 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,222.10
    +3,321.36 (+9.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.67
    +65.70 (+7.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.88
    -23.96 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Jobs report reveals 'much stronger recovery than previously expected,’ economist says

Upwork Chief Economist Adam Ozimek joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the labor market by sector, the January jobs report, inflationary pressures, and 2022 labor market trends.

Recommended Stories

  • Jobs report: ‘It looks like the economy is overheated,’ economist says

    John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist&nbsp;Emily Roland and Apollo Global Management Chief Economist Torsten Slok join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the January jobs report and what it means for markets and the Fed.

  • Market check: Stocks open mixed as investors digest blowout jobs report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down how markets opened on Friday.

  • U.S. Labor Secretary Says Strong Jobs Report Sign of Covid Adjustment

    U.S. Secretary of Labor&nbsp;Marty&nbsp;Walsh&nbsp;discusses the January jobs report with Jonathan Ferro on "Bloomberg The Open."

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • Ford shares dip after Q4 earnings report, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's quarterly earnings and why the stock is falling.

  • What to know about the Apple privacy changes that crushed Facebook parent Meta

    Here's why a change to Apple's privacy settings is clobbering Facebook parent company Meta and other social media companies.

  • Why Clorox Stock Tumbled 13% at the Open Today

    The iconic consumer goods company's earnings update showed that it got hit hard on both the top and bottom lines, with no end in sight.

  • No, the US doesn’t have $30 trillion in debt

    On Feb. 1, the US Treasury Department reported the national debt hit a record $30 trillion, prompting much hand-wringing about the fragility of the US economy. Around $8 trillion of that $30 trillion cited by debt hawks as what the government has borrowed is the equivalent of that: Money that the government owes to itself in the future, says J.W. Mason, an economist professor at CUNY’s John Jay College. For example, the contributions the Social Security Administration puts aside into its Trust Fund to be paid out later get counted as debt.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Has a Dire Warning for Nio, Rivian and Lucid

    Electric-vehicle leader Tesla's CEO has thrown down a gauntlet for the coming year. Also robots.

  • Can General Electric Be Great Again?

    If you're a millennial or older, you probably have at least a faint memory of the days that industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) was one of the world's largest, most influential companies. The company was a $400 billion titan before the financial crisis in 2008-2009 brought GE to its knees, where it's struggled to get up from ever since. General Electric recently reported 2021 Q4 earnings, showing that its financials seem to be improving.

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today are Omega's CEO, Taylor Pickett; COO, Dan Booth; CFO, Bob Stephenson; and Megan Krull, senior vice president of operations. Comments made during this conference call that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements such as statements regarding our financial projections, dividend policy, portfolio restructurings, rent payments, financial condition or prospects of our operators, contemplated acquisitions, dispositions or transitions and our business and portfolio outlook generally.

  • Ford Stock Falls After Earnings. What Wall Street Thinks.

    Ford Motor ‘s fourth-quarter earnings, reported Thursday evening, came in a little light, and financial guidance for 2022 didn’t blow investors away. The stock was trading lower F riday, and it could be a tough day for Ford bulls since Wall Street isn’t defending shares following the earnings miss. Ford (ticker: F) stock was at $17.92 in early trading Friday, down 9.9%.

  • Snap stock soars 42% after smashing quarterly earnings

    Snap's (SNAP) stock opened more than 40% higher on Friday after the parent of Snapchat reported its first net profit for the quarter as a public company . Snap also surpassed analyst estimates on revenue, earnings, and user growth, which increased 20% year-over-year to 319 million.

  • Five Oil Stocks At Or Near Buy Range As Oil Surges Above $90

    U.S. oil prices surged above the key $90 per barrel benchmark Friday as a massive winter storm swept through Texas.

  • Why MP Materials Fell as Much as 19% Today

    The rare earth metals company was the subject of a negative research report and investors got spooked.

  • Amazon stock surges on Q4 earnings, Prime membership price raised to $140/year

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Amazon's positive quarterly earnings and price increases.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From a Top Analyst on Wall Street

    Finding the right stock signals is a key to success in the market investment game – but knowing what signals to trust takes some learning. Finding the right signaler can shorten that learning curve – but how do you know who to trust? Follow the data. Every professional stock analyst on Wall Street holds a published record of stock reviews, predictions, and actual results and returns – and the more accurate those are, the better the analyst’s reputation. Right now, Quinn Bolton, of Needham, holds

  • Why Xylem Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of water technology company Xylem (NYSE: XYL) had slumped by around 10% midday on Thursday. Unfortunately, Xylem is one of them. It was so bad that Xylem missed the 2021 guidance that management set on its investor day presentation at the end of September.