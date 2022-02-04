Jobs report reveals 'much stronger recovery than previously expected,’ economist says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- ^TYX
- ^TNX
- ^DJI
- ^VIX
- ^FVX
- ^GSPC
- ^IXIC
Upwork Chief Economist Adam Ozimek joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the labor market by sector, the January jobs report, inflationary pressures, and 2022 labor market trends.