Jobs surged in December, but is it enough to sway the Fed?

Following Friday's December jobs print — coming in hotter than expected — FWDBONDS Chief Economist Chris Rupkey joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on whether the fresh data is enough for the Federal Reserve to ease up on interest rate hikes.

Rupkey notes the addition of 216,000 jobs, representing a "pretty solid number," signaled "clear sailing" ahead in previous years' job growth prints. However, revisions to the October and November jobs reports don't worry Rupkey, who says the focus should be on wages as a "proxy for inflation."

Rupkey points out Fed Chair Jerome Powell's view that higher wages do not necessarily "stoke the fires of inflation moving forward," to which Rupkey believes does not indicate any substantial inflation easements.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith.