Joby Aviation & Pinterest shares jump, General Mills stock slides: Trending tickers
Stocks close the day mixed, with the Dow and S&P 500 closing in the red and Nasdaq closing in the green. Pinterest shares rise as the stock receives an upgrade from Wells Fargo following the company's deal with Amazon. General Mills stock slides as the company reported a revenue miss. Joby Aviation shares jump as the company received regulator approval for test flights. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down some of the trending tickers of the day.