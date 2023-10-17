Advertisement
Johnson & Johnson raises guidance, Q3 results top estimates

Seana Smith and Stephanie Mikulich

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported third quarter results that topped analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The health care company also raised its full-year guidance. The report was the company's first earnings release since it spun off its consumer health business, Kenvue (KVUE). Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the numbers.

