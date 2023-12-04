JOLTS, ADP, and US jobs: Economic data to watch this week

It’s a big week for economic data as the JOLTS report, ADP employment report, and initial jobless claims are just some of the reports set to be released this week. But as Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer notes, the “key data of the week” and “probably… your big market mover for the week,” is the November jobs report out on Friday, December 8th. Yahoo Finance breaks down what key economic data to watch this week and spoke to industry experts to discuss what the jobs report means for the Federal Reserve’s rate hiking cycle.

Economic data out this week includes, the JOLTS report out on Tuesday, December 5, the ADP employment report set to be released Wednesday, December 6, the Challenger Job Cuts and initial jobless claims, which will come out on Thursday, December 7, and the November jobs report out on Friday, December 8.

Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer breaks down the estimates for the November jobs report. 200,000 jobs are expected to be added to the United States economy, 3.9 percent unemployment rate, 4 percent average hourly wage growth, and 62.7 percent labor force participation, according to Bloomberg. “What that picture paints,” Schafer says, is “a little bit of a Goldielocks print… not too hot, not too cold.”

With the expected addition of 200,000 jobs in November, Opimus CEO Octavio Marenzi notes that he thinks the Federal Reserve is “basically going to say, ‘numbers look good, the unemployment numbers are encouraging, the economy seems to carry on going forward full steam, there’s no need to cut interest rates.”

Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper explains “that you don’t have to have grim data in order to see rate cuts.” Hooper references Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller’s comments on rate cuts, saying “Chris Waller, in his comments the other day, said that all we need to see is continued improvement in the inflation picture and that would actually trigger rate cuts.”

Key video moments:

00:00:05 - Economic data to watch this week

Story continues

00:00:48 - November jobs report expectations

00:01:15 - Opimus CEO Octavio Marenzi

00:01:41 - Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper