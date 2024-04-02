JOLTS data will have 'no impact' on Fed decision: Economist

The February Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data released Tuesday revealed a hotter-than-expected number of job openings. BMO Capital Markets Senior Economist Jessica Lee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what this print may mean for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Lee notes that the Federal Reserve's decision extends beyond just the one report, but "all of the data in its totality." While acknowledging that the hot job openings data was surprising, she says the overall report shows little to no change in labor market conditions, leading her to believe there will be "no impact" on the Federal Reserve's current outlook. However, she places "more weight" on the Fed's communication rather than the "figures themselves."

Lee believes the Fed's inflation target is "coming in[to] sight," but the question remains about how long it will take to achieve it. She notes that the Fed doesn't get "too excited" over a couple of inflation prints leaning in one direction or the other. Instead, it may take three to four consecutive good inflation prints for the Fed to feel "comfortable" begin a rate-cutting cycle.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith