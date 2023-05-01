JPMorgan acquires First Republic Bank, 2023 Milken Conference, Ford earnings: 3 things to know
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith summarizes three key topics to watch for this morning.
The San Francisco lender becomes the biggest casualty of the banking system turmoil that started in March.
Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a novice, the oldest piece of advice in economics still holds true: buy low and sell high. The challenge lies in determining the right time to purchase stocks that are undervalued or to sell those that are overpriced. There are plenty of signs to crack that code, but one of the clearest is the insiders’ trading patterns. The insiders are corporate officers, companies’ higher-ups, whose positions put them ‘in the know.’ Therefore, monitoring their trades, espec
April turned out to be great month for most S&P 500 investors. But it was stupendous for those who picked the best stocks.
(Bloomberg) -- The relentless erosion in Rivian Automotive Inc.’s share price is revealing an ugly truth: Investors have little faith left in the ability of the Amazon.com Inc.-backed company to compete in a crowded electric-vehicle market.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan First Republic Deal Ends Second-Biggest US Bank FailureBuffett Will Beat the Market as Recession Looms, Investors SayPeak Oil Spells Trouble for ConsumersFirst Republic Talks Extend Into Night After Banks Place BidsJerome Powel
A pair of homebuilders on the Fortune 500 list, No. 124 D.R. Horton and No. 267 PulteGroup, just reported a big drop in cancellation rates.
At its peak in the early 2000s, the North Sea oil and gas industry, centred on Aberdeen, delivered over 2.7m barrels of oil daily – a heady 3.6pc of global production. North Sea gas fields provided the equivalent of another 1.8m barrels on top of that.
The next major test for markets awaits Wednesday when the Federal Reserve makes its next decision on rate hikes.
The deal will see JPMorgan take on all of First Republic’s $92 billion in deposits and buy most of its assets, including about $173 billion in loans and $30 billion in securities.
Ford Motor Co. (F) the third-largest U.S. automaker by market value, will probably report an increase in revenue on the back of higher sales, especially in the U.S., showing that the company may have moved past supply-chain constraints that hurt its financial performance last year. Ford is set to report revenues of $39.1 billion, up 13% from the $34.4 billion in revenues it brought in during the 2022 first quarter, according to estimates compiled by Visible Alpha. It would be Ford's fourth straight quarter of rising revenue.
When a Chinese woman flaunted her banker husband's 80,000 yuan (US$11,562) a month salary on social media last year, she quickly drew the ire of common folk and the attention of regulators towards financial elites like her spouse. The young CICC banker and his colleagues soon paid a heavy price for the folly, taking a pay cut of almost 50 per cent. This quickly spread across the sector, with employees taking pay cuts of some 20 per cent to 30 per cent last year, according to data compiled by the
The Allied Pilots Association (APA), which represents 15,000 American Airlines pilots, held a strike authorization vote in April to put pressure on the Texas-based carrier for higher salary and better working conditions, even as the two sides closed in on an agreement in principle. Some airline executives are concerned that hefty pilot pay raises will inflate fixed costs and make it tougher to repair debt-laden balance sheets.
Bond investors, fearing a recession is around the corner and preparing for an end of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle, have embraced the safety of U.S. Treasuries and shed risky exposures in investment grade and high yield credit. The collapse in March of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and the current turmoil at First Republic Bank, have further pressured market players to take a defensive stance to protect their portfolios. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its meeting this week to a range of 5.0%-5.25%.
(Bloomberg) -- After more than 30 years growing crops on the plains of northern China, a farmer who asked to be identified as Zhang is struggling over what to plant in the coming months. Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan First Republic Deal Ends Second-Biggest US Bank FailureBuffett Will Beat the Market as Recession Looms, Investors SayPeak Oil Spells Trouble for ConsumersFirst Republic Talks Extend Into Night After Banks Place BidsJerome Powell Could Face More Opposition as Fed Choices Get Tough
Jamie Dimon has often expressed regret at his bank’s past role as savior, but there is opportunity in its latest rescue.
San Francisco-based First Republic Bank was seized by the FDIC and substantially all its business was sold to JPMorgan early Monday.
The California bank's 84 offices will become branches of JPMorgan Chase, the FDIC says in a statement.
Li Auto's deliveries in April beat expectations, while XPeng's deliveries come in about as expected. NIO deliveries, however, are lower than Wall Street anticipated.
The bankers running the sale process for Subway have given the private equity firms vying for the sandwich chain a $5 billion acquisition financing plan, hoping to overcome a challenging environment for leveraged buyouts and fetch the company's asking price of more than $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Interest rates have been rising and concerns about an economic slowdown have increased since Subway said in February it was exploring a sale, making debt more expensive and less available for buyout firms pursuing deals. This is weighing on how much the private equity firms are offering to buy companies.
Disney finished off a long week of laying off thousands of more workers as it looks to slash 7,000 jobs by the summer.
Tesla shares have been on a wild ride lately as investors debate profit margins, price cuts and EV demand. Stock charts and stock seasonality can help investors get a sense of what might happen in coming months.