JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Delta kick off earnings blitz: Yahoo Finance Live

The earnings blitz has begun on Wall Street. Among the big names kicking things off today are JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Delta (DAL), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C). JPMorgan reported its most profitable year ever, while Bank of America saw profit shrink. Delta earnings blew past expectations, but the airline lowered its forecast for the year. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Tesla (TSLA), DocuSign (DOCU), and UnitedHealth. Group (UNH).



Key guests include:

9 a.m. ET - Ken Leon, CFRA Research Director of Equity Research

9:15 a.m. ET - Ed Bastian, Delta Airlines CEO

9:20 a.m. ET - Amb. Marc Ginsberg, Former Ambassador to Morocco, Fmr. White House Middle East Adviser

10:30 a.m. ET - Rich Kramer, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company CEO and President

11:30 a.m. ET - Jim Marcum, David's Bridal CEO