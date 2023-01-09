JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon addresses 41st Healthcare Conference

The Wall Street Journal

The job cuts have been concentrated in the tech industry and have included Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., and Microsoft The slowdown in the tech industry has also started to reverberate on Wall Street where revenue for tech-related deals has fallen off. Salesforce Co-Chief Executive Marc Benioff said the company overhired at the start of the pandemic and now faced sluggish demand from customers who were cutting back on spending. Goldman and other Wall Street banks are curbing expenses to offset declines in deal-making revenue.