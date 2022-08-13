U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,280.15
    +72.88 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.05
    +424.38 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,047.19
    +267.27 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.62
    +41.36 (+2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -2.46 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    +0.49 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0257
    -0.0068 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0064 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4800
    +0.4810 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,433.03
    +657.27 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.64
    +3.36 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon weighs in on various topics during recent client call

Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer joins Yahoo Finance Live to share some of his biggest takeaways from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's presentation on a recent client call.

