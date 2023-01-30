JPMorgan reiterates Underweight rating on Tesla stock
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down a JPMorgan analyst’s Underweight rating and $120 price target on Tesla stock.
Carvana shareholders have gone on a wild ride in the last few years. The stock went on a tear during 2020 and 2021 after the pandemic gave the used car marketplace a huge boost in demand. Clearly, investors can't make up their minds on owning shares of Carvana or not.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for SoFi.
Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are growing sales rapidly. However, they have another thing in common that is not as positive -- each is losing money on the bottom line. This video will let you know which growth stock is the better buy.
Ford (NYSE: F) has a long history of making and selling cars, while Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is only recently ramping up the production of electric vehicles. This video will answer which stock is the better buy.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss what to expect from Amazon Q4 earnings.
While 2022 was a year for stock price corrections across the electric vehicle (EV) sector, 2023 looks to be a transition year for the businesses themselves. Europe and China are leading the way, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 11% and 19% of all new vehicles sold, respectively. With stock prices down and sales continuing to pick up, investors should look at investing in a diverse mix of EV makers in 2023.
In this article, we will be taking a look at 12 cheap energy stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Energy Stocks To Buy. Energy stocks such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), among more, managed to […]
Our time-tested methodologies were at work to help investors navigate the market well last week. Here are some of our key performance data from the past three months.
Time for a long overdue breather in Tesla's stock?
STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Lucid stock extended gains Monday after soaring Friday, a move that was attributed to unconfirmed rumors that the company could be acquired. Lucid (LCID) stock started moving just after noon Friday, and had nearly doubled, to $17.
A preview of Apple's quarterly earnings report as investors watch closely for signs of life from the tech sector.
The tech giant's revenue stayed flat year over year, and rose 6% in constant currency terms to $16.7 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $320 million. Its adjusted earnings rose 7% to $3.60 per share but missed the consensus forecast by a penny. IBM spun off its legacy managed infrastructure services unit as Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) last November.
Buffett doesn't have the aversion to tech stocks that some people think he has. Nearly 43% of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio is invested in these five tech stocks.
It looks like New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:NYCB ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days...
Wedbush Securities Senior Equity Research Analyst Dan Ives to discuss tech earnings expectations, Apple, consumer sentiment, tech layoffs, and the outlook for tech.
There is a silver lining to last year's sell-off: Dividend yields are much higher. Several high-quality dividend stocks now offer yields above 4%, including Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).
Carvana stock surges, Tesla trades lower after rising about 33% last week, and Alibaba shares slump.
When some stocks fall, it's best to run for the hills. But when others decline, it's a great buying opportunity. The difference ultimately stems from how strong the companies' underlying businesses are.
Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax are included in this Analyst Blog.