JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citi: Key takeaways from big bank earnings

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) second quarter results topped Wall Street estimates, thanks in part to its acquisition of First Republic Bank. Bigger picture, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon called the U.S. economy "resilient" adding that "consumers are spending, albeit a little more slowly."

Wells Fargo's (WFC) second quarter results also beat analyst estimates, fueled by higher interest rates. Rival Citigroup (C), however, saw its profit fall, in part, due to weakness in its investment banking business.

Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi breaks down the reports.