JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup report: Yahoo Finance

Wall Street is digesting a slew of big bank earnings this morning. Today, we heard from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C). JPMorgan topped analyst estimates, with profit rising in the first quarter. Wells Fargo reported that its profit shrank more than 7% in the same period. Monday, we will hear from Goldman Sachs (GS), while Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) report on Tuesday. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Apple (AAPL), Rivian (RIVN), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Key guests include:

9 a.m. ET - JJ Kinahan, IG North America CEO

9:40 a.m. ET - Bill Newlands, Constellation Brands CEO

10:30 a.m. ET - Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac CEO

11:30 a.m. ET - Kathy Pickering, H&R Block Chief Tax Officer