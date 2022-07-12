U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

PepsiCo stock rises premarket on earnings, oil prices slide below $100 a barrel

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down how markets are moving ahead of the opening bell.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Prime Day 2022: What to expect from retailers this year

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley discusses what to expect this year from Amazon as well as other retailers like Walmart and Target as the two-day Prime Day event kicks off.

  • PepsiCo Revenue Rises as Higher Prices, Snack Brands Lift Business

    PepsiCo reported a 5.2% increase in revenue in the latest quarter, driven by price increases and strong sales of its snacks and packaged foods.

  • GameStop launches NFT platform amid broader company shakeup

    GameStop launched its NFT marketplace on Monday, the latest announcement in what's been a busy month of July for the company.

  • Twitter says Elon Musk’s request to end deal is ‘invalid’

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down the latest in the Elon Musk-Twitter saga as Twitter hits back at the Tesla CEO over his claims to terminate the buyout deal.

  • Stock market live updates: Stocks higher as eurodollar parity remains in focus

    Stock futures pointed to losses at Tuesday's market open as all eyes remained on the currency markets.

  • PepsiCo set to release earnings ahead of Tuesday's stock market opening

    Pepsi will report its second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday morning.

  • PepsiCo stock rises after profit, revenue beat expectations and full-year outlook affirmed

    Shares of PepsiCo Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the beverage and snack giant reported fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that were well above expectations, and affirmed its full-year outlook. "We are pleased with our results for the second quarter as our business momentum continued despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility and higher levels of inflation across our markets," said Chief Executive Ramon Laguarta. Net income fell to $1.43 billion, or $1.03

  • Starbucks, Amazon open second cashier-less store and cafe in NYC

    Starbucks teamed up with Amazon Go to deliver its second Starbucks Pickup for consumers in New York City.

  • Oil prices sink after IEA warns worst of energy crisis 'yet to come'

    Rising COVID cases in China and rampant inflation have stocked fears about the energy crisis getting worse.

  • 10 Best Data Center Stocks To Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best data center stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Data Center Stocks To Invest In. The boom in […]

  • Market check: Nasdaq falls, U.S. dollar at highest level since 2002

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how markets are performing in early trading.

  • Harper Beckham Fixes Brother Brooklyn's Wedding Suit, Poses with Eva Longoria in 11th Birthday Tribute Pics

    Harper's mother Victoria Beckham shared snaps on Sunday and one featured Taylor Swift

  • PepsiCo says snacks, sodas could get pricier after scant consumer pushback

    (Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday and said it could increase prices further in the coming months, with the beverage giant seeing little impact on demand for its sodas and snacks despite decades-high inflation. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and surging raw material costs forced PepsiCo, like other packaged food makers, to increases prices for its products, and some retailers have pushed back against those hikes citing waning consumer demand. However, PepsiCo Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston told Reuters the company had not seen any slowdown in demand in response to its price hikes, largely implemented late last year, and that there was room for prices to go further up.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Can PepsiCo Pop on Earnings Report? Chart Has 2 Key Levels to Watch

    PepsiCo will kick off earnings season on Tuesday morning. Here are the two must-know levels ahead of the report.

  • Bill Ackman will return $4 billion to investors after SPAC fails to find target

    Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman told investors Monday in a shareholder letter that he would return $4 billion after failing to find a suitable target for the SPAC he launched in 2020.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

    Considering that the stock market just had its worst beginning to the year of the past 50 years, it may seem counterintuitive to be thinking about buying stocks right now. While $5,000 is a substantial sum, if you've got that much on hand for investing right now -- meaning you don't need it to pay for daily bills or for anything else in the next five years or more -- dividing it equally between Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) could be a good way to use it. Amazon hasn't been immune to current problems with supply chains and rising costs.

  • Nigeria swings to solar as diesel costs bite

    STORY: This shrimp farm lies on the coast of Africa's biggest oil producer.However, it's not fossils fuels but solar panels that are powering the aerators and freezing equipment at this $100 million facility on the outskirts of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.It's one sign of how businesses are looking for alternatives as the cost of diesel soars.Christian Wessels is the president and co-founder of Daystar Power Energy Solutions, which has just finished installing the shrimp farm's 2MW solar power plant."We are at the beginning of what is nothing shy of a power revolution of turning to more renewables."Daystar, which is also building a 6MW plant at a factory in Lagos, says they've seen an increase in demand driven by the rise in diesel prices.Nigeria has a sclerotic national grid delivering 4,000 MW at its peak.That leaves businesses and citizens heavily reliant on diesel-powered generators.But Daystar Chief Commercial Officer Victor Ezenwoko says the price of diesel - which is not subsidized like petrol - has this year more than doubled to 800 naira a liter, or around 1.9 dollars, in some places.Most of that increase came after the start of the war in Ukraine.Ezenwoko says, as businesses try to cut costs, Daystar is expecting to double its solar installation capacity to 48 MW next year."So right now it is a game of trying to also manage expectations with customers and let them okay, there is a bit of a backlog but we are trying to see how we can accommodate, and who knows, maybe that 24MW may end up being 30 this year."However there are some difficulties in a country where solar penetration is estimated to be under 2%.The Ukraine conflict and lockdowns in China this year have disrupted global supply chains.And delivery times for some equipment have risen from three months to nine months.

  • Will Novavax's Covid Booster Thesis Play Out? What The Survey Says

    Novavax's Covid booster is preemptively gaining steam, according to the July IBD/TIPP Poll. The results come as NVAX stock climbs.

  • BlackRock Warns Against Dip Buying as High-Volatility Era Dawns

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s no quick recovery in sight for stocks and bonds that are having their worst year in at least three decades, according to strategists at BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverRussia’s grinding war in Ukraine and supply bottlenecks from lab