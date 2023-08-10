July CPI report showing 'firmer signs' of moderating inflation: Economist

July's Consumer Price Index fell in line with inflation estimates with headline numbers rising 0.2 percent month-over-month and 3.2 percent year-over-year. Coming off of June's cooling inflation prints, could this be the level of moderation economists have been hoping for?

"This is a continuation of what we saw last month that we're seeing softer inflation," Bank of America Securities U.S. Economist Stephen Juneau tells Yahoo Finance Live, joined by Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist Victoria Fernandez.

"We saw the numbers pretty much match what expectations were," Fernandez says, outlining that this print should also match up with what Fed regulators had in mind. "I am a little surprised in the fact that we didn't see the headline number go a little bit higher than what there was."

The pair go on to highlight recessionary risks, energy prices' resistance to disinflationary patterns, and bond market trends.