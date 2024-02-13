June should be enough time for Fed to reach inflation target

January’s Consumer Price Index print saw inflation rise by 3.1% year-over-year and many eyes are on the Federal Reserve’s next move. Bank of America Securities US Economist Stephen Juneau joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from the Fed and potential interest rate cuts going forward.

“We actually shifted our Fed call from March to June after the January meeting," Juneau says. Juneau believes that the state of core inflation and core services inflation “are not what the Fed wants to see.” Juneau does not believe that June is too soon for a rate cut, noting “June is enough time for them to get the data on hand" and does not expect a “smooth ride" to officials' desired 2% inflation rate.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim