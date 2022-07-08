June jobs report: U.S. adds 372,000 payrolls, unemployment remains at 3.6%
Yahoo Finance anchors break down the numbers in the June jobs report.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets and commodities are reacting premarket to the June jobs report.
(Bloomberg) -- As traders absorb the tragic news of the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, they are also left facing a debate about how the loss of a strong advocate for the central bank's super-easy monetary policy could affect markets in the days ahead.
The Labor Department released its latest monthly jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here were the main metrics from the print, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday morning, leaving them on track to give back some of this week’s bounce following a robust report on the American labor market. Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM00) futures were down 22 points, or 0.1%, to 31343. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 347 points, or 1.12%, to 31385, the S&P 500 (SPX) increased 58 points, or 1.5%, to 3903, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) gained 259 points, or 2.28%, to 11621.
Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith reports that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been assassinated.
Historically, the market rallies when the Fed shifts its policy stance or provides some form of accommodation to the markets.
Initial jobless claims unexpectedly edged higher last week in a potential sign the labor market may be moderating amid tighter financial conditions.
Job creation in June was near the average for the previous three months. Economists expected a bigger slowdown.
(Bloomberg) -- US stocks rallied for the fourth straight day on optimism that the Federal Reserve will be able to curb inflation without tipping the economy into a recession.
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after he was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan.
George Noble, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Noble Capital Advisors, is a must-follow on Twitter. Aside from sharing his views and opinions, the star stock-picker is unafraid when it comes to controversy and confrontation.