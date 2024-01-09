Juniper jumps on acquisition report, Unity layoffs: Yahoo Finance Live

Shares of Juniper Networks (JNPR) are soaring following a report from The Wall Street Journal that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) was looking to acquire the company in a deal valued at about $13 billion. Another stock that is on the move is Unity Software (U, which revealed it was planning on cutting about 25% of its workforce. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Tilray Brands (TLRY), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), and Tesla (TSLA).



Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:

3:05 p.m. ET - Jim Smigiel, SEI Chief Investment Officer

3:40 p.m. ET - Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm President and CEO

3:50 p.m. ET - Jason Bazinet, Citi Managing Director

4:25 p.m. ET - Irwin Simon, Tilray Brands CEO