Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,751.49
    -12.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,467.97
    -215.04 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,841.97
    -1.79 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.04
    -19.97 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.54
    +1.77 (+2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    2,033.00
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.22 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0927
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0190
    +0.0170 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2696
    -0.0053 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5540
    +0.3350 (+0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    46,646.87
    -17.52 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,683.96
    -10.23 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,763.18
    +385.76 (+1.16%)
     

Juniper jumps on acquisition report, Unity layoffs: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

Shares of Juniper Networks (JNPR) are soaring following a report from The Wall Street Journal that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) was looking to acquire the company in a deal valued at about $13 billion. Another stock that is on the move is Unity Software (U, which revealed it was planning on cutting about 25% of its workforce. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Tilray Brands (TLRY), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), and Tesla (TSLA).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:05 p.m. ET - Jim Smigiel, SEI Chief Investment Officer
3:40 p.m. ET - Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm President and CEO
3:50 p.m. ET - Jason Bazinet, Citi Managing Director
4:25 p.m. ET - Irwin Simon, Tilray Brands CEO

Advertisement