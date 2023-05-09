Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse, defamation in civil suit with E. Jean Carroll

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried, who has long denied stealing from customers of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange, on Monday said prosecutors charged him with "troubling" haste and asked a U.S. judge to throw out 10 of the 13 criminal counts against him. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Bankman-Fried's lawyers said now-bankrupt FTX was far from the only cryptocurrency company to collapse during a broad market crash in 2022, and that prosecutors hastily charged their client in a "rush to judgment." Bankman-Fried, a 31-year-old former billionaire, rode a boom in bitcoin and other digital assets to accumulate an estimated net worth of $26 billion, and became an influential political and philanthropic donor before FTX declared bankruptcy in November.