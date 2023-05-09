Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse, defamation in civil suit with E. Jean Carroll
The jury presiding over Donald Trump's civil suit with author E. Jean Carroll finds the former president liable for battery and defamation.
The Dow Jones struggled as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a debt ceiling pledge. Palantir stock soared on AI buzz. PayPal stock dived.
Wall Street watched highly anticipated debt ceiling talks and looked ahead to Wednesday's inflation report.
The New York Federal Reserve president cited a strong job market as one reason why inflation persists.
Diners want more bang for their buck, Chili's CEO says.
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco already shells out a dividend that's worth more than payouts from the next five largest global payers combined. That gap is now set to widen.
Walt Disney Co and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have been embroiled in an increasingly bitter dispute, starting when the company criticized a Florida law last year, which has led to dueling lawsuits. The entertainment giant sued the Republican governor on April 26 in federal court, claiming he was "weaponizing" state government in retaliation for the company's criticism of a law that banned classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity with younger children. The company alleged DeSantis rallied the Republican-controlled legislature to strike back at "woke Disney" and seize control of an administrative district, created in 1967, that helped Disney develop theme parks and resorts.
A Delaware judge on Tuesday dismissed a shareholder class action seeking to hold Jack Dorsey and other board members at Block Inc liable for approving the payments company's purchase of Jay-Z's streaming service Tidal. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick in Delaware Chancery Court said the Florida pension fund leading the case did not show that Block's directors acted in bad faith though the purchase it "seemed, by all accounts, a terrible business decision." Once known as Square, Block agreed in March 2021 to pay $306 million for an 87.5% stake in Tidal.
Volume was 21.4% lower in April, while the overall figure for parent Anheuser-Busch fell 12.5 % in the month, according to Beer Business Daily.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried, who has long denied stealing from customers of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange, on Monday said prosecutors charged him with "troubling" haste and asked a U.S. judge to throw out 10 of the 13 criminal counts against him. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Bankman-Fried's lawyers said now-bankrupt FTX was far from the only cryptocurrency company to collapse during a broad market crash in 2022, and that prosecutors hastily charged their client in a "rush to judgment." Bankman-Fried, a 31-year-old former billionaire, rode a boom in bitcoin and other digital assets to accumulate an estimated net worth of $26 billion, and became an influential political and philanthropic donor before FTX declared bankruptcy in November.
Donald Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by branding her a liar, jurors decided on Tuesday and awarded her $5 million in damages. Trump will not have to pay so long as the case is on appeal. Carroll, 79, testified during the civil trial that Trump, 76, raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan in either 1995 or 1996, then harmed her reputation by writing in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform that her claims were a "complete con job," "a hoax" and "a lie."
The Texas plant will make the electric vehicles manufacturer the only North American car maker to refine its own lithium.
Yields on one- and two-month US Treasurys have spiked recently, with Congress struggling to end the debt-ceiling deadlock.
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. must pay Frank founder Charlie Javice's defense costs in its suit accusing her of defrauding the bank in its $175 million acquisition of her college-loan-planning site.
China's imports contracted sharply in April, while exports rose at a slower pace, reinforcing signs of feeble domestic demand despite the lifting of COVID curbs and heaping pressure on an economy already struggling in the face of cooling global growth. China's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter thanks to robust services consumption, but factory output has lagged and the latest trade numbers point to a long road to regaining the pre-pandemic momentum at home. "While China's post-COVID rebound has been swift and sharp, it has been largely self-contained and not felt by the rest of the world," he added.
Boycotts can “definitely” have an impact on a company’s public image, but experts say there is less evidence they have a long-term impact on revenue.
(Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. started using derivatives to hedge interest rate-related risk during the first quarter.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agree on one thing heading into a crucial Tuesday meeting: they don't want a short-term debt-limit extension.
America's debt ceiling was reached - again - on January 19, 2023 as the country exceeded its $31.4 trillion spending cap. The cap was raised to that amount in December 2021. As much terms like "ceiling" and "cap" are used … Continue reading → The post Debit Limit Ceiling Crisis Could Hit Your 401(k), Social Security and Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The G7 views the tax change as an acknowledgement from the Kremlin that it will have to continue selling its oil at a discount for some time.
Employees and employers may finally be achieving a happy middle ground on remote work arrangements, a new report finds.