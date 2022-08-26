Justice Department reportedly drafting antitrust suit against Apple

American City Business Journals

An internal survey of Boeing Co. workers authorized to perform tasks on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration has found nearly 50% of the workers have seen improvement in management oversight in the past 12 months. The relationship between Boeing (NYSE: BA), the employees that are part of the FAA’s Organization Designation Authorization program, and the regulatory agency came under scrutiny in recent years following investigations into the development of the 737 MAX that included allegations of undue pressure to speed along the certification process. While none of Spirit’s (NYSE: SPR) work was implicated in either crash, Boeing-installed flight control software that has since been updated was acknowledged as a factor in each.