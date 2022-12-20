Justin Bieber pushes back against H&M merchandise

Reuters

The eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn is in a stable condition "at a certain level", with doctors using medication and equipment to support her lung, heart and kidney functions after she suffered a heart problem, the palace said on Monday. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, a potential heir to the Thai throne, showed no signs of a heart abnormality in a coronary angiography and her condition was being closely monitored, the royal palace said in its first statement since Thursday when it confirmed her hospitalisation. Princess Bajrakitiyabha is one of three children of King Vajiralongkorn who have formal titles, making her eligible for the throne under a palace succession law and the country's constitution.