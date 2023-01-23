Ken Griffin's Citadel rakes in record $16 billion profit
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Ken Griffen’s Citadel earned $16 billion in profit.
Investors are especially charged up about fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) though. As of 11:14 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 7.8%. Investors are particularly interested in the announcement since Plug Power and Nikola inked a hydrogen supply agreement in December.
George Gianarikas, Canaccord Genuity Managing Director, explains why investors should buy Tesla stocks ahead of its Q4 earnings. You can see the entire interview here. Key takeaways 00:03: why it's 'simple' you should buy Tesla into earnings 00:36: The big 'question mark' going into earnings
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Barclays upgrading its outlook on AMD and Qualcomm.
Tough times are coming — but that doesn't mean you can't make money.
When it comes to the stock market, sometimes the largest gains can be had by buying shares of quality companies after they've suffered steep price declines. Amazon's stock price was cut in half. The macroeconomic challenges that have dented Amazon's profitability are likely to prove temporary.
In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]
The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.
In this video, I will talk about why Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) soared on Monday after some new analyst upgrades and explain why investors shouldn't necessarily take this as a buy signal. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Jan.
Federal prosecutors have seized money from bank accounts and crypto assets belonging to the FTX founder.
In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]
Investors need to pay close attention to Silvergate (SI) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.
Investors need to pay close attention to Lumen (LUMN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.
Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) spiked higher Monday morning after the company announced another step forward for its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The stock had jumped 8% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Nikola started selling its battery-electric heavy trucks last year, and expects to begin production of its hydrogen FCEV this year.
What can we say about 2023? We’ve just come off a truly challenging year, with a difficult bearish trend pushing stocks down across the board, especially in the tech sector. In this environment, transparency – the ability to see beneath appearances – has grown more important than ever. Cathie Wood, founder of the ARK Invest funds and a long-time booster of technology stocks, describes the current economic conditions as a crisis. According to Wood, we’re in a moment of declining money supply, det
The inflation-adjusted income thresholds for the seven tax brackets jumped by more than 7% from 2022.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over...
Investing money can help you build wealth, but taxes can take a big bite out of your earnings. Following a buy, borrow, die strategy is one way to minimize your tax liability and preserve more of your wealth. The concept … Continue reading → The post Buy, Borrow, Die: How the Rich Avoid Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
In this article, we will take a look at the 10 dirt cheap stocks to buy. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Dirt Cheap Stocks To Buy. Amid a disastrous 2022 some analysts and market pundits are predicting a market rebound in late 2023 or 2024. Historically, market declines have given a […]
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Enphase Energy (ENPH) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
Mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) had a tough year in 2022. Rising interest rates and waning demand for its assets crushed its share price, sending the stock down as much as 54%. As interest rates eased toward the end of the year, the stock came back with an impressive rally.