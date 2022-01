MarketWatch

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to be more daring in your drinking, have we got a sip for you. Perhaps the most famous example — at least in the U.S. — is Jeppson’s Malört, a sip with Chicago ties as well, that has been described as everything from a “tastebud assassin” to the equivalent of “biting into a Band-Aid.” The Letherbee team says they weren’t necessarily looking to one-up Jeppson’s, though Brenton Engel, founder of the distillery, calls that company’s malört an “unremarkable” version of the spirit.