Kids now prefer virtual currencies over cash allowances, money gifts

MarketWatch

Question: I have heard it a thousand times: “People make more money with a financial advisor, don’t lock in your losses, stay invested,” etc. So I started with a financial adviser at a national firm in March. It has been a nearly continuous plunge of my savings, with a 13% loss in my portfolio, and yet not one adjustment has happened. If you have a portfolio that’s 50% stocks and 50% bonds, and you’re only down 13%, that means you’ve done fairly well, explains Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.