Kohl’s set to report first-quarter results on Thursday morning
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- KSS
Kohl's will report its latest results on May 19 before the opening bell.
Kohl's will report its latest results on May 19 before the opening bell.
High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.
Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.
In contrast to the overall market, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer, with shares rising by about 6%. Upstart recently plunged by more than 50% after its first-quarter earnings, and the biggest reason was that the dollar amount of loans carried on Upstart's balance sheet more than doubled. Recently, Upstart's management has made it clear that it understands investors' concerns and is going to immediately take steps to address them.
Retail stocks including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) were getting shocked today after retail giants including Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates and their first-quarter earnings reports. Both companies also cut their guidance for the year, warning that challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions would persist. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, Costco stock was down 11.4%, while Kohl's had given up 10%, and Five Below was off 9.1%.
The carnage playing out in the U.S. stock market on Wednesday is likely an amuse-bouche compared with the devastation on the menu for the bulls in the coming months and years, Guggenheim Partners Global Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd told MarketWatch in an interview. The prominent CIO on Wednesday said he envisioned the possibility of a dreadful summer and fall for stock-market investors — one in which the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) eventually unravels, plunging 75% from its Nov. 19, 2021, peak (currently it’s down around 28%) and the S&P 500 (SPX) tumbles 45% from its Jan. 3, 2022, peak (from which presently down 18%) as we head into July. “That looks a lot like the collapse of the internet bubble,” Minerd said, referring to the implosion of technology stocks in 1999 and early 2000.
UPDATE (May 18, 4:29 p.m.): The Kenton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a former Procter & Gamble employee, Benjamin Wood, was taken into custody at his residence without incident in connection with the shutdown of the company's downtown headquarters. UPDATE (May 18, 12:24 p.m.): The Cincinnati Police Department issued a statement that it is involved in an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation and nobody has yet been charged. Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble has closed its downtown offices on Wednesday over a reported security concern.
Let's drill down on the technical indicators and charts to see how traders may be positioned. Our advice was hopefully helpful but now that prices reached our $164 downside price target from the Point and Figure chart maybe a new strategy is needed in the short-run. The trading volume has been very active since November.
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling 3.9% heading into noontime trading Wednesday as retail sector earnings have been weaker than expected this week and the Federal Reserve is expected to further tighten the screws on the economy. There has also been an uptick in cases of COVID-19, which caused Apple to delay implementation of its three-days-in-the-office policy.
(Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.
On Tuesday, airline stocks got a lift after United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) said that so far, at least, demand is holding up well in the face of rising inflation. Shares of United, American Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: AAL), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) all fell about 5%, and planemaker Boeing (NYSE: BA) also traded down by a similar amount. As I said yesterday, these are volatile times to be investing in airline stocks.
Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were 3.4% higher at 11:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the movie theater operator filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it now owns a 6.8% stake in National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI), which runs advertisements on movie theater screens. CEO Adam Aron has said he would be making more investments using the $1.8 billion in liquidity AMC has available, and a purchase like this is probably what most people had in mind. National CineMedia is a holding company whose sole purpose is to operate National CineMedia LLC (NCM), which distributes ads to theaters.
Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.
EV makers in China are still feeling the effects of lockdowns, but a new report today says help may be on the way.
Recession fears were in the air as leading retailers reported terrible earnings and the Fed raises rates.
Shares of electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped sharply in Wednesday early afternoon trading, falling 5.2% through 12:10 p.m. ET. You can blame two Wall Street analysts for that drop: Piper Sandler and France's Exane BNP Paribas. In twin reports this morning, first Piper Sandler cut its price target on Tesla to $1,035 per share (but maintained its overweight rating), and then Exane BNP Paribas cut its price target on Tesla to $600, and reiterated its underperform (i.e., sell) rating.
Warren Buffett is legendary for perhaps the greatest long-term investing performance in history. Michael Burry is legendary in his own right for his shorting the housing market and banks before the financial crisis of 2008, immortalized in the movie The Big Short. Perhaps the most interesting takeaway was that Buffett, or at least someone at his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), bought even more shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) last quarter, despite its already being Berkshire's largest position.
Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.
The trends highlighted by Target's and Walmart's disappointing results bode poorly for Amazon. Investors reacted with shock, sending shares down sharply.
The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite has plunged 27% since peaking in November, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are down 59% and 46%, respectively, from their own all-time highs. MercadoLibre and Airbnb are important players in massive markets, and both stocks are backed by a compelling investment thesis.
Investors further considered remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank was set on using its policies to bring down inflation still running at multi-decade highs.