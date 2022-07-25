Koss settles headphone patent dispute with Apple ahead of trial

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three of the largest U.S. poultry processors have agreed to settle claims by the Justice Department over their alleged longstanding effort to share information about workers in order to drive down compensation.Cargill, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms have agreed to pay more than $84 million in restitution to workers harmed by the information sharing to resolve civil antitrust lawsuits, according to proposed consent decrees made public Monday. "Through a brazen scheme to exchange wage and benefit information, these poultry processors stifled competition and harmed a generation of plant workers who face demanding and sometimes dangerous conditions to earn a living," said Doha Mekki of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division in a statement. Under the agreement, Cargill Meat Solutions is to pay $15 million, Sanderson will pay $38.3 million and Wayne $31.5 million.