Krispy Kreme gives away 1.5M free donuts as part of COVID-19 vaccine push
Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma breaks down Krispy Kreme’s efforts in the CVOID-19 vaccine push and the company’s plan to go public.
It was a 4th consecutive monthly gain for the majors, with a reopening of economies and economic data coupled with ECB assurances of support delivering the upside.
The meme stock soared almost 22% at Tuesday’s open after the theater announced it had sold 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $230.5 million to Mudrick Capital Management L.P.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed Tuesday that it sold 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $230.5 million to Mudrick Capital Management L.P. The share sale deal would represent a price of for AMC's stock of $27.12 a share, which is 3.8% above Friday's closing price of $26.12. The movie theater operator's stock jumped 7.0% in premarket trading, after rocketing 116.2% last week. AMC said it plans to use the proceeds for "the pursuit of value creating acquisitions of theatre assets and leases, as well as investments to enhance the consumer appeal of its theatres." AMC said it will also look for opportunities to reduce debt. The sale of shares represents 1.9% of the 450.3 million shares outstanding as of May 2. AMC's stock, which closed Thursday at a four-year high, has skyrocketed 1,132.1% year to date through Friday, while shares of fellow meme stock GameStop Corp. has soared 1,078.3% and the S&P 500 has climbed 11.9%.
J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.
Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.
When the best talk, people listen. It works in all walks of life, but especially the stock market. Investors are keen to read the latest stock reviews from Wall Street’s professional analysts, but knowing who’s the best is the place to start. Covering the markets for investment firm and brokerage Oppenheimer, Colin Rusch has built a reputation that puts him at the top of the Street’s analyst corps. He’s currently rated #7 overall by TipRanks, out of more than 7,500 analysts offering regular coverage of the markets. Rusch’s ranking is based on more than 400 published reviews, that have accumulated a 63% success rate – and an investor following Rusch’s recommendations in the past year would have seen a 64% average rate of return. So, let’s catch up with some of Rusch’s recent stock notes. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two calls of his and two factors popped out right away: these are Buy-rated stocks with more than 100% upside potential for the year ahead. And for the retail investor, seeking a bargain in the markets, the low point of entry sweetens the pie; each of these stocks is trading for less than $10 per share. Here are the details. Aeva Technologies (AEVA) We’ll start with Aeva Technologies, a company working in the field of perception and sensing technology – an essential field in the autonomous automobile industry. Aeva’s main project is the development of 4D LiDAR-on-chip, an achievement which will turn sensing systems on their head by combining silicon photonics, precision velocity measurement, and long-range performance. The resulting package will enable faster and more accurate sensing in driverless vehicles, for better detection and avoidance of obstacles, whether stationary of mobile. Success in this endeavor will give Aeva a clear path forward to success in the autonomous car field. Back in March, Aeva entered the public trading markets through a SPAC transaction with InterPrivate Acquisition. The merger completed on March 15, and AEVA shares started trading on the NASDAQ on that day. In sharp contrast to last year, SPACS have generally had a hard time in 2021’s stock market, and so has Aeva; the shares have slipped since the public debut. However, AEVA stock hit its trough in mid-May and has been regaining value in the last couple of weeks, after the company released its 1Q21 earnings results – the first as a publicly traded entity. At the top of the earnings release, Aeva announced that its SPAC merger had netted the company $513 million, and that it had $523 million in cash reserves available at the end of Q1, compared to just $24.6 million at the end of 2020. In a key development update, Aeva revealed that its third generation LiDAR chip is in its final architecture and has integrated all of the core LiDAR components. The company is engaged in setting up production lines for the new chip. In his coverage of AEVA shares, Colin Rusch writes, “AEVA continues to make tangible progress toward commercializing its FMCW-based 4D lidar announcing its ability to offer 500m range on existing hardware via a firmware upgrade. We believe the flexibility and potential future proofing of systems enabled by its software defined architecture combined with the velocity information is critical for its customers and the potential for product improvement during its useful life. We are encouraged by AEVA delivering its Gen 3 chip design ahead of schedule…. We continue to see AEVA as a long-term winner in the lidar and autonomous space…” Rusch rates this stock as Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $20 price target implies it has room for 104% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here.) Wall Street generally is even more bullish here than Rusch is. The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 5 recent reviews, and the $23.40 average price target suggests a robust 139% upside potential from the trading price of $9.76. (See Aeva’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Aqua Metals (AQMS) Our modern world has brought us technological marvel – but also an enormous level of industrial pollution. Among the worst pollutants is lead. Lead has been used in a wide range of products, most notably in pipes and batteries, from which it can leach into the environment and then into us – where its toxic effects are proven dangerous. This makes lead one of the most recycled materials in the world today. Aqua Metals specializes in clean recycling technology for lead acid batteries. The company uses its proprietary AquaRefining process – a water-based, room temperature lead refining process that is non-polluting – to replace the current system of high-temperature lead smelting. Such lead smelting is one of the world’s most polluting industries. Aqua Metals has a huge potential market, as some 80% of the lead used in the battery industry is recycled. While dangerously toxic, these batteries are going to be with us for at least the foreseeable future, as lead acid batteries are also the only 100% recyclable and rechargeable batteries on the market. The company is working to expand its niche, and it has applied, earlier this year, for patents in the field of lithium ion battery recycling. Where lead acid batteries are heavily used in industrial applications, lithium ion batteries are ubiquitous in electronics – and they contain of host of other toxic metals, such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Aqua Metals hopes to apply its refining technology to these batteries, as well. Aqua Metals’ processes are not yet in operational use, and so the company has no revenues and earnings to speak of. In the first quarter of 2021, Aqua Metals reported a net loss of $4.1 million, coming to 6 cents per share, compared to the $4.4 million, 7-cent per share, net loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Also in 1Q21, Aqua Metals invested $1.5 million in the LINICO Corporation, another cleantech company in the lithium ion battery recycling niche. Rusch is bullish on this speculative company, writing of it, “We continue to believe AQMS' closed loop zero-emissions process technology for recycling lead is a critical enabler for portions of the battery supply chain to reach net-zero emissions and has the potential to become the de facto standard process for recycling lead as the world moves toward net-zero commitments in 2040. We are looking at the announcement of a license and equipment supply agreement as the next, and critical, validation of the business model.” The 5-star analyst gives AQMS an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, along with a $7 price target that implies a one-year upside of 147%. Both recent reviews on AQMS shares are positive, giving the stock its Moderate Buy consensus rating. The trading price is $2.83, and the average price target of $7.50 suggests a strong 165% upside from that level. (See Aqua Metals’ stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.
(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s mines minister has informed Todal Mining Ltd., a venture controlled by Eurasian Resources Group, that its platinum mining concessions could be seized because no progress has been made in developing them.The Bokai and Kinonde concessions may be taken over under the “use-it/lose-it principle” which allows the state to repossess idle mining claims, Minister Winston Chitando said in a letter to Todal dated May 28 and seen by Bloomberg. The mines ministry confirmed the veracity of the document.“I note with concern that over the last few years there have been several changes to the work program to make this project progress to production stage,” Chitando said in the letter.Zimbabwe, which has the world’s third-biggest platinum group metal reserves, has struggled to develop its mining potential with investors from Russia, Cyprus, Nigeria and Kazakhstan yet to bring projects into production.The Todal assets were taken from Anglo American Platinum Ltd., which does operate a mine in Zimbabwe, more than a decade ago and handed to Central African Mining & Exploration Co. That company was bought by Eurasian Natural Resources Co., which later became Eurasian Resources Group. Central African Mining lent the Zimbabwean government $100 million at the time.‘Chance to Respond’“This is due process in the spirit of administrative justice,” Polite Kambamura, Zimbabwe’s deputy mines minister, said by phone. “We will give the asset holder a chance to respond through the mining affairs board. If there are any developments that they have made on it which we are not aware of they will make those submissions and a final decision will be made after all due process has been done.”ENRC, China Move Toward Platinum Output at Zimbabwe Deposits ERG didn’t immediately respond to questions sent by email and text message.In 2013, the government said production on the mine was due to start that year. In 2008, Camec said a mine producing 150,000 ounces of platinum annually could be built for $200 million.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Reserve Bank of India has told banks not to cite its 2018 circular that barred them from dealing with bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies while cautioning customers against virtual coins.
Let’s talk about defending your portfolio. It’s a common impulse for most investors, when the economy starts to turn sour. We’re in a growth phase now, with economic activity rebounding strongly from the corona-crisis shutdowns, and with reopening getting into full stride, economists are predicting up to 8% GDP expansion this year. But there are clouds on the horizon. Inflation is rising, and the April jobs report was, simply put, a disaster. The Biden Administration is pushing multi-trillion dollar spending plans that are likely to boost inflation, while the expanded unemployment benefits are giving the unemployment rate an artificial boost. But with all that, the Federal Reserve has signaled that it does not intend to raise interest rates. Writing from investment banking firm Canaccord, analyst Tony Dwyer acknowledges the unsettled market conditions. “Although the major market indices remain near record levels, there has been incredible volatility underneath due to confusion around the path of inflation and the Federal Reserve insistence it is transitory. We fully expect the rotational volatility to continue over the coming weeks, with investors debating the outlook for inflation ahead of the newest economic data in early June as the Fed goes into their quiet period ahead of the June 15-16 FOMC meeting,” Dwyer noted. All of this adds up to a market environment that lends itself to defensive stock plays, as a hedge against uncertainty. And that, of course, brings us to dividend stocks. These are the classic defensive plays, giving investors a dual path toward returns, from both the share appreciation and the dividend payments. Wall Street’s analysts have been doing some of the footwork for us, pinpointing dividend-paying stocks that have kept up high yields, at least 7% to be exact. Opening up the TipRanks database, we examine the details behind two such stocks to find out what else makes them compelling buys. Black Stone Minerals (BSM) We’ll start with a hydrocarbon exploration and development company, Black Stone Minerals. This company holds rights to more than 20 million acres, spread across 60 productive basins in 40 states. The lion’s share of the operations are spread from Texas through Alabama, but Black Stone also has rights and hydrocarbon production in Montana and North Dakota, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, and the Rocky Mountain states. Black Stone reported its financial results for 1Q21 in early May. The results showed that the company has still not fully bounced back from the COVID pandemic – revenues and earnings are both still down year-over-year. On a positive note, revenues have shown three consecutive quarters of sequential increases. The top line came in at $87.1 million, and net income was reported at $16 million. The company reaffirmed its borrowing capability through its revolving credit facility during the quarter, at $400 million. During the quarter, Black Stone entered into several new development agreements, on properties in Texas, and acquired mineral and royalty rights, for $20.7 million in cash and stock, in the northern part of the Midland Basin. Also during the quarter, Black Stone declared a dividend of 17.5 cents per common share. At the current rate, the common stock dividend yields 7.07%, and has an annualized payment of 70 cents per common share. Raymond James analyst John Freeman is impressed with Black Stone’s Q1 development deals, and writes of the company: “BSM had an incredibly strong 1Q where it… announced another series of development deals in the Austin Chalk & Shelby Trough as well as its first acquisition since the pandemic. We have already seen phenomenal results in the very early development of the Austin Chalk and expect more meaningful well catalysts in the near term, this time from the Shelby Trough…” The analyst summed up, "Due to the strong progress, we are raising our production estimate for 2021 to the top of BSM's guide (up 3%), and are now modeling a return to growth in 2022 (up ~4% vs prior model down ~1%). Alongside a soon to be growing production profile, BSM offers an attractive.. distribution yield and a rock-solid balance sheet." Unsurprisingly, Freeman rates the stock as a Strong Buy, and sets a $15 price target suggesting an upside of ~50% for the year ahead. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) Overall, Black Stone has attracted attention from 5 Wall Street analysts, whose reviews break down 2 to 3 Buys versus Holds, and give the stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $9.90; they have $11.40 average price target, indicating room for 15% upside in the next 12 months. (See BSM stock analysis on TipRanks) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) If we’re looking at dividend stocks, we’ll naturally be drawn to real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies, straddling the line between real estate managers and financial services, are known for their high dividend yields and long-term dividend reliability. Both stem from a regulatory requirement that REITs pay back a certain percentage of earnings directly to shareholders. Dividends are convenient mode for compliance. Blackstone Mortgage focuses on collateral-based senior mortgage loans in the North American, European, and Australian markets. The company has a real estate portfolio exceeding $368 billion in global value, and a total of $649 billion in assets under management. The AUM total includes $196 billion in real estate assets. While BXMT’s revenues have been showing sequential declines recently, the Q1 top line still came in at $185.75 million, and EPS, at 54 cents per share, was up dramatically from the 39-cent loss reported in the year-ago quarter. During Q1, Blackstone closed $1.7 billion in new real estate loans, exceeding its total 2020 loan originations. The company also reported $1.1 billion in available liquidity. The sound results supported the dividend payment, of 62 cents per common share. The dividend has been paid out at this rate since 2H15, and the company has kept up reliable payments for the last 8 years. At the current rate, the dividend annualizes to $2.48 per share and gives an impressively high yield of 7.74%. BTIG analyst Tim Hayes takes a bullish stance on Blackstone, noting: “The pipeline is robust, and management expects earnings to benefit from continued portfolio growth and higher fee income as originations/repayments normalize. ROEs on new originations are expected to be in line with pre-pandemic levels as lower funding costs offset pressure on asset yields. Credit performance remains strong and continues to trend in the right direction…. BXMT recognized 100% interest collection in 1Q21, with 98% of loans performaning [sic]…” The analyst concluded, "We view shares to be attractively valued, currently trading at a discount to historical multiples and offering a 7.7% dividend yield — a ~600-bp spread to the U.S.10-Year Treasury yield vs. the 2-year avg. pre-pandemic spread of ~475 bps." Based on the above, Hayes rates BXMT shares a Buy along with a $35 price target. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~16% potential total return profile. (To watch Hayes’ track record, click here) Like BSM above, BXMT has 5 analyst reviews, which include 2 to Buy and 3 to Hold, for a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. (See BXMT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.
Bitcoin's range play continues even as short-term price indicator turns bullish.
(Bloomberg) -- A cyberattack on JBS SA, the largest meat producer globally, has forced the shutdown of some of world’s largest slaughterhouses, and there are signs that the closures are spreading.JBS’s five biggest beef plants in the U.S. -- which altogether handle 22,500 cattle a day -- have halted processing following a weekend attack on the company’s computer networks, according to JBS posts on Facebook, labor unions and employees. Those outages alone have wiped out nearly a fifth of America’
No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.
It's clear sailing for the stock market the CFA Institute says in a new survey. Clear sailing for now.
The 37.5% decline in May is beat only by September 2011's 40%.
The activist investor controls a stake of about 18% in the enterprise data software company. The sale price is a premium of 24% to Friday's closing level.
(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is pulling out of a deep-water oil prospect in Ghana just two years after the west African nation ratified an exploration and production agreement with the U.S. oil titan.The company relinquished the entirety of its stake in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block and resigned as its operator after fulfilling its contractual obligations during the initial exploration period, according to a letter to Ghana’s government seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.Exxon controlled 80% of the block, with state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corp. holding 15% and Ghana Oil Co., the remaining 5%. The two partners will now have to search for a new operator for the block, the people said.The work done so far included processing about 2,200 square kilometers (850 square miles) of seismic data, but Exxon didn’t drill any exploration wells, the people said.Exxon couldn’t immediately comment during the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. Representatives for Ghana National and Ghana Oil couldn’t immediately be reached.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Traders in bitcoin should make this move after watch prices crash over the past month, says one crypto expert.
These employers got top ratings for perks like competitive pay and a quality work culture.
Rising inflation won’t just weigh on your shopping bills. It could also affect your investments. Here's what experts say to do to protect yourself
Every stock investor wants a strong return; that’s axiomatic, it’s why people get into the stock market to begin with. But the markets are inherently risky, and finding the sweet spot – the right combination of risk and reward – seems as much an art as a science. You can use science, however, to minimize the risk. We’re talking about statistical science, the study of numbers, their patterns, and the relationships between them. This can give investors an objective view of the broader market or specific stocks, and can even be used to measure the success of those artists of the stock market, the professional traders and analysts. We’ve used the tools on the TipRanks platform to sort through the publicly traded stocks and find three that are showing a solid combination of risk and reward. Specifically, we’ve looked for Strong Buy stocks that have recently received a thumbs up from an analyst – along with a price target suggesting 100% or better upside potential. Doubling your money sounds like a good return, so let’s find out what else these stocks have going for them. Rezolute (RZLT) We’ll start in the biopharmaceutical industry, where Rezolute specializes in developing drug therapies – new medications – for patients with difficult-to-treat metabolic conditions. These are frequently considered orphan diseases, illnesses that have very few patients and therefore a limited market. Rezolute is currently working on two pipeline projects, both for conditions similar to or related to diabetes. The company’s leading drug candidate, RZ358, in currently undergoing a Phase 2b open-label study as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric disorder in which the pancreas produces too much insulin, causing extremely low blood sugar, with cascading effects on the whole body. RZ402, the second drug candidate, is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It is an orally dosed treatment for diabetic macular edema, one of the causes of diabetic-related blindness. In its recent financial report for fiscal Q3 2021, Rezolute included development updates on both leading drug candidates. For RZ358, the company noted that the Phase 2b RIZE study is still enrolling patients and that top line data is expected to become available in 2H21. For the Phase 1 study of RZ402, Resolute announced that the trial is complete and that the initial results demonstrated that once-daily oral dosing is feasible. The company will initiate a Phase 1b trial in 3Q21, as a step toward Phase 2 studies. In financial results, Rezolute reported having on hand $32 million available in cash and equivalents, enough to fund operations into the third calendar quarter of 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s five-star analyst Douglas Tsao initiated his coverage of RZLT with an upbeat outlook, writing, “Rezolute is ready to enter the spotlight with two assets featuring novel mechanisms… Despite assets with promising data and differentiated mechanisms, Rezolute has largely been overlooked by the investment community, which we largely attribute to its entry into the public markets via a reverse merger and an OTC listing. However, with key catalysts upcoming and a recent up listing on the NASDAQ, we think it’s time for investors to pay attention to this story.” Tsao gives the stock a Buy rating and $21 price target that implies an upside of 103% for the coming year. (To watch Tsao’s track record, click here.) The Strong Buy consensus rating on RZLT shares is based on 3 recent reviews – and they are all positive, making the consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $10.33, with a $25.33 average price target, making the one-year upside potential a robust 145%. (See Rezolute’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) Next up we have Westport Fuel Systems, a company which operates in the green sector of the energy and transportation industry, producing natural gas engines and associated fuel system components, for both personal and commercial vehicles. Westport is a leader in high-pressure direct-injection technology, and also produces engines designed for propane or hydrogen fuels. Westport holds 1,400 patents or patent applications related to alternative fuel systems. Last year, the company made sales in 70 countries, for total revenue of $252 million. In the first quarter report for the current year, Westport posted revenues of $76.4 million, beating the estimates by $3.81 million and up 14% from 1Q20, putting the company on track to beat last year’s total. The company ran a net loss in Q1; however, despite missing the Street’s forecast by $0.01, the loss of 2 cents per share was far lower than the 12-cent loss posted in the year-ago quarter. Westport has a stated goal of reaching $1 billion in annual business by the middle part of this decade. Amit Dayal, 5-star analyst with H.C. Wainwright, covers this stock, and he was impressed by the Q1 results. Dayal wrote, “The YoY strength in revenues is attributed to 25.0% increase in OEM sales supported by demand for light-duty vehicles. Gross margins for the quarter improved to 17.0% compared to 15.5% in 4Q20 supported by product mix.” Turning to the company's outlook, the analyst added, “An important takeaway from the call was management's increasing focus on driving growth in North America. We believe regulatory drivers in this geography are now pressuring fleet owners to seek out cleaner emission trucks. This, in our opinion, plays into the company's available solutions that are already addressing this need.” In-line with those comments, Dayal rated WPRT shares as a Buy. His price target, at $16, indicates confidence in a 155% upside for the nest 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) Like RZLT above, Westport has received 3 positive stock reviews for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. WPRT shares have an average price target of $13.33, implying a one-year upside of 112% from the current trading price of $6.26. (See Westport’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) For the last stock on our list, we’ll turn to the fast-growing cannabis industry. Ayr Wellness is a US-based cannabis company, an MSO (multistate operator) with operations stretching from the cultivation of the plants to the distribution of the product. Ayr has dispensaries in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and offers a range of products for both medicinal and recreational users. The legal cannabis market is young, and still growing quickly. In Ayr’s 1Q21 report, the company showed a 74% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $58.4 million. Ayr has been focusing on expanding its footprint. During the quarter, it closed on the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in Florida. This move added 42 dispensaries to Ayr’s Florida operation, giving the company the fourth-largest ‘cannabis footprint’ in the third-largest state. Ayr also closed on acquisitions in Arizona and Ohio, with the Ohio ops slated to begin next quarter. The company expects to enter the New Jersey market by the end of the summer. Echelon analyst Andrew Semple sees the company’s expansion as the driving force here, and he writes of Ayr, “We forecast steep growth ahead, with our forecast calling for sales to surpass $120M by Q420, more than double Q121 levels. In the quarters ahead, Ayr will benefit from first full quarter of contribution from its acquired Arizona and Florida businesses, closing of the Garden State Dispensary acquisition in New Jersey (expected Q321), significant capacity expansions across Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, and Nevada (as well as MA/OH to turn online in 2022), and 14 new dispensaries in operation by YE 2021 relative to QE Q121.” Semple, a 5-star analyst rated among the top 100 analysts on Wall Street, gives the shares a Buy rating and bumps his price target up from $C70 ($58) to C$74 ($61) suggesting a 100% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Semple’s track record, click here.) There are 5 recent reviews on this stock, with a breakdown of 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $45.58, implying an upside of 49% in the year ahead. (See Ayr Wellness’s stock analysis at TipRanks To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.