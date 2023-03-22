U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.97
    -65.90 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,030.11
    -530.49 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,669.96
    -190.15 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.36
    -50.38 (-2.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.95
    +0.28 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.40
    +30.30 (+1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    +0.62 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0859
    +0.0087 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3690
    -1.0910 (-0.82%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,089.70
    -1,083.31 (-3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.32
    -25.63 (-4.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Krispy Kreme stock rises following McDonald’s deal, analyst upgrade

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance co-hosts Seana Smith, Alexandra Canal, and Dave Briggs, discuss Krispy Kreme's stock jump after their latest partnership with McDonald's.

