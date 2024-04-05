Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,194.79
    +47.58 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,814.64
    +217.66 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,245.89
    +196.81 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.16
    +5.33 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.98
    +0.39 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,336.10
    +27.60 (+1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    27.34
    +0.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3660
    +0.0570 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2612
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.5590
    +0.2570 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    68,101.04
    +388.17 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,895.56
    -80.33 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,992.08
    -781.06 (-1.96%)
     

Krispy Kreme stock rises on upgrade from Piper Sandler

Brad Smith and Seana Smith

Shares of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) are rising as Piper Sandler upgraded its rating on the company from Neutral to Overweight, raising its price target from $14 to $20 per share. The firm cited Krispy Kreme's new partnership with McDonald's (MCD) as the reason behind the upgrade, calling it a "game changer."

Yahoo Finance Anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the latest developments for Krispy Kreme and what they could mean for the company moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Advertisement