Krispy Kreme stock rises on upgrade from Piper Sandler

Shares of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) are rising as Piper Sandler upgraded its rating on the company from Neutral to Overweight, raising its price target from $14 to $20 per share. The firm cited Krispy Kreme's new partnership with McDonald's (MCD) as the reason behind the upgrade, calling it a "game changer."

Yahoo Finance Anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the latest developments for Krispy Kreme and what they could mean for the company moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino