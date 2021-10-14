LA port moves to 24-7 operations, John Deere workers go on strike, EA to remove Jon Gruden from Madden NFL 22

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down the biggest business headlines on Thursday, October 14.

Video Transcript

JULIE HYMAN: As we discussed, the White House is taking measures to address supply chain woes. President Biden announced yesterday that the Port of Los Angeles will move toward around-the-clock operations. As part of that deal major shippers, like Walmart, FedEx, and UPS, have agreed to ramp up operations to try to clear cargo out of that port.

10,000 John Deere workers began a strike early this morning after failing to reach a wage deal with the United Auto Workers Union. The majority of the Union rejected a contract offered earlier this week that would have given 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others. Negotiators will resume talks on Monday to try to work out a deal to cover over 10,000 workers across 14 US plants. The last major Deere strike was 35 years ago.

Video game maker Electronic Arts is removing former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden from its Madden NFL 22 game. That's after reports surfaced that Gruden had used racist and homophobic language in his emails, and he resigned as coach of the Raiders. EA posted to its Twitter account, "Due to the circumstances of Jon gruden's resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks." By the way, Gruden also was separated from his relationship with Skechers, the shoe company Brian.