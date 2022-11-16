U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,961.60
    -30.13 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,571.85
    -21.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,185.67
    -172.74 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,851.73
    -37.47 (-1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.47
    -1.45 (-1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0406
    +0.0057 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1924
    +0.0061 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3000
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,561.29
    -229.77 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.44
    -10.44 (-2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Labor market deterioration ‘is a feature’ of Fed policy: Strategist

Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed policy and how it's impacted the labor market, whether the economy has seen peak inflation, and overall retail sales data.

