Labor market due to hit 'a soft patch': Economist

After stronger-than-expected US GDP growth, Jefferies Senior US Economist Thomas Simons joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss resilience in consumer spending. He says that despite headwinds, the US consumer seems "back to its old ways in terms of the American spirit" based on robust holiday and recreational activity.

Simons acknowledges "it seems like the consumer should be... ripe for a slowdown." However, he observed the second half of 2023 proved "quite strong," with demand mirroring pre-pandemic norms.

Looking ahead, he expects "we're about to hit a soft patch" in the labor market in 2024 if anticipated consumer pullbacks occur. Simons believes businesses are shifting towards more part-time work rather than layoffs, since employers know "it's really, really hard to find people."

