How the labor market points to stabilization

The latest reports from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and ADP (Automatic Data Processing) provided insights into the state of the labor market, indicating signs of normalization amid job openings and payroll additions.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report, job openings in the United States stood at a notable 8.9 million. Meanwhile, the ADP Private Payroll report revealed that private employers added 140,000 jobs in February.

Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo discuss the contrast between large and medium companies, and wage jumps between those switching jobs.

