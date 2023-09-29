Labor market showing signs of 'hollowing out': Researcher

The labor market appears to be showing resiliency after weekly U.S. jobless claims continue cooling. Economic Cycle Research Institute Co-Founder Lakshman Achuthan explains why these numbers might not necessarily suggest a positive for the labor market, as the rate of hiring has slowed down significantly. Achuthan notes to Yahoo Finance that “cyclical components” such as fewer temporary job opportunities and fewer working hours could be weighing on economic data.

