Lanzador EV concept: Driving Lamborghini's vision of the future

Video Transcript

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Hey, guys. Pras here with Yahoo Finance. You're hearing some interesting noises here because I'm in a very, very, very special and also I would say a car that is worth a lot of money because this is one concept prototype, the Lamborghini Lanzador EV.

For me now is Rouven Mohr, CTO of Lamborghini to discuss what we're doing here. And I'm-- this is crazy. Rouven, you guys were working on an EV for a while now. And I think many people are surprised that you debuted this car, potentially a car that would come out in 2028 here at Pebble Beach in 2023. So talk to me about how were you able to do this so soon.

ROUVEN MOHR: I mean, first of all, what you're driving here, it's really an honor also for us that you're driving this car because it's a real show car. So it's not really related to the final production car. But the development process for the production car has already started. So as you said, we're coming out in 2028. But for us, it was important to showcase our vision for the first full electric Lamborghini already now.

Because we generated a different body type. And we were so excited that we want to share this kind of new car with you and also with our fans and the audience.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Yeah. We're going to talk to Mitja, the design director here at Lamborghini about the external styling. But you were talking more about what's going on under the hood. And for me, it's learning about this dual motor setup here, but also the interesting e-axel on the back that you can allow for torque vectoring. Is that correct?

ROUVEN MOHR: Yeah. I mean, in general, not only on the rear axle, also on the front axle, for sure one of the central pillars you want to present with this car is a typical Lamborghini driving feeling in the full electric case. Because I know that a lot of people ask me questions are, but how will a full electric Lambo drive?

I mean, performance is one but you need also some intelligent control functions to generate this typical Lamborghini very reactive driving feeling.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Yeah. This is, of course, a concept, not even pre-production. So driving it very carefully here. We're talking about in the actual model, 1,000 horsepower. One thing that really struck me is obviously, we have the external styling, which is quite intriguing and very Lamborghini-esque. But the inside gives the-- I know you're not a designer, but it gives me that kind of dynamic impression of movement and the future and the spaceship design.

But is this a way to compensate for the fact that we're not going to hear the sounds of a V12 or a V10? Is that what do you say kind of compensating for that?

ROUVEN MOHR: I would not say compensating because for sure if you look at the interior. I mean, the later media will explain you the design in detail. But also from the engineering perspective, we make a lot of effort that you sit really like in one of our supercars because the seating position is very low, even more lower than in the Urus today.

We have the a-pillar. You have the view. If you forget for one second that the car is elevated, you have the feeling that you sit in one of our supercars. And this was-- it's really explicitly engineered.

If you ask me about the compensation, I would not say compensation because for sure we are working also on the sound. It's not really decided how the sound will be like. We say for sure we will not be too artificial. And the sound has to be related to the reaction of the car.

And finally, also I strongly believe we have some really cool driving dynamic features in our mind, that will bring the driving experience on the next level. We can do things with the car finally that we cannot do with a combustion car.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: You know, let's actually talk to design director Mitja about some of these design elements. Let's hear from him right now.

ROUVEN MOHR: Yeah.

MITJA BORKERT: First of all, a car that is having surprising proportions. It's really something new. The starting point is a super sports car proportion in a higher position, a pilot position. And, you know, we came up with this idea also when we developed the Huracan Sterrato that is also like a super sports car in a higher position, and it just got us here the influence.

So, first of all, Lamborghini is always designed with this one single center line. This is our trademark. This is where we recognize a Lamborghini. Then, of course, I'm always stressing the fact we have this strong inclination of the side windows. So if I'm doing this and if I'm doing the sculpture already, you've got a beautiful Lamborghini because it looks already like this, like a spaceship and something really innovative.

Then the front is created starting with a shark nose. So it has all the features that you can expect from a beautiful Lamborghini, but we have speced it also in a way that you can immediately see also that it's an electric concept car. But we want to have here always those graphics in a hexagonal way. We have those blades.

Then later I will talk you through on the details, but here we can start with the [? pilot ?] glass. So to underline that this is a concept car we have these radiator fins that are inspired from the world of the computer so it looks like a cooling fins from that world. We have here also integrated aerodynamic, but let me quickly talk you through on the body side.

So, first of all, the car is super low. We have this carbon fiber roof. The line here is underlining the low profile of the car. We have the DLO as we call it. The DLO is taking inspiration from the Murcielago, for example, or also the Diablo if you want.

We have this crisp, sharp, Y-shaped line that is creating this wonderful, long rear muscle. For me this is inspired from Terzo Millennio. And then also here a Lamborghini EV concept should have also here an air intake, and so we have here this channel. We took inspiration from the Sían. And like this we are providing fresh air for this air intake that is feeding the blown diffuser.

Then, of course, rear end of the Lamborghini is always sexy. So we have a rear end that is influenced from the Countach, so it looks like a spaceship from rear view. So we have here these units of six hexagonal taillights taking inspiration from Countach. Also here there is-- I like motorcycles-- so we have a exposed rear tires. Quite impressive. It's giving the rear an impressive stance.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: So Rouven, what were some of the challenges from a technological standpoint for you to make Lamborghini's first EV?

ROUVEN MOHR: I mean, first of all, from the technology point of view, we have a huge advantage that we are part of Volkswagen Group also, so we have a strong network in competence and also let me say access to group technology. For us the major thing is to make the right differentiation topics and to bring the driving behavior really on the level of a Lambo because the people expect-- the fans, our customers they expect from Lambo something really outstanding.

People expect from Lamborghini not any driving behavior. We want to have really a typical Lamborghini driving behavior, and I'm not talking about the acceleration times. For sure you can be sure the car will be fast like hell. I mean, what the people expect from Lambo. Also the top speed will be high.

But the difference will make the driving experience. Today a typical Lambo is touching your heart. I mean you drive. You feel involved in the car. And this feeling we will do also in the electric where we will prove that it's possible even to do it more extreme in the electric world.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Rouven, that was a very interesting drive for me. I know we have some other technology here with ADAS and things like that and the way the car handles and things you can do more with EVs. But I guess I'll have another opportunity to do that at some point when the car is-- and even another state of--

ROUVEN MOHR: Absolutely. You will be invited you can be sure.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Thanks so much for this really, really special experience in this car from the future. It's a spaceship. You were the man behind a lot of stuff underneath the skin, and you'll be working on it more and more. But thanks again for your time. Really appreciate it.

ROUVEN MOHR: It was really a pleasure. See you.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Thank you.

ROUVEN MOHR: Bye.