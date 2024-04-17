Las Vegas Sands, Alcoa: After-hours movers

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is moving lower in after-hours trading on Wednesday despite posting a gain of almost 40% in revenue for the quarter compared to the same time last year with $2.96 billion from $2.12 billion last year. The first quarter report did, however, show weakness in Macau as the numbers from that location missed Wall Street expectations.



Shares of Alcoa (AA) are moving slightly higher in after-hours trading as the company posted its first-quarter report, posting $2.6 billion in revenue, in-line with the analyst consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The company did report an adjusted loss of $0.81 per share, missing estimates of of $0.64 per share loss.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman takes a closer look at the stocks moving after the market close.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino