The latest in NYCB's commercial real estate woes

Rachelle Akuffo and Akiko Fujita

Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) are rising Friday morning after sliding over the past week following an unexpected fourth-quarter loss tied to its commercial real estate loans. Recent concerns has put pressure on newly appointed Chairman Alessandro DiNello to reinforce investor confidence in the regional bank, who also purchased over $200,000 worth of shares as a result.

Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith breaks down the details, providing insights into the sentiment around NYCB's commercial real estate concerns.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

