Lawmakers Reach Deal to Avert Government Shutdown
Bloomberg's Megan Scully discusses US members of Congress reaching a deal to avoid a US government shutdown by creating a continuing resolution that will move the deadline to March 8th and March 22nd. Bloomberg's Nia-Malika Henderson shares her insight on Senator Mitch McConnell stepping down as Senate Republican Leader symbolizing the Republican Party is changing. Lastly, Bloomberg's Gregory Korte talks about the results of Tuesday's Michigan Primary where President Biden received 100,000 uncommitted votes. Megan, Nia-Malika, and Gregory all speak with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."