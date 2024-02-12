Layoffs fueled more by efficiency, not overhiring: Professor

NYU Clinical Professor of Human Capital Management Anna Tavis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent rise in worker layoffs across various industries.

Tavis notes that during the pandemic there were "a lot of opportunities" as remote work dominated. However, she believes current job cuts seem driven more by efficiency than overhiring. Companies are now focused on trimming head counts for optimization rather then account for excessive pandemic staffing.

When asked whether AI investments are playing into these cost-cutting strategies, Tavis says: "This is a combination of both." However, she stresses the approach "differs from company to company."

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith