What to learn from bear markets of the past

Oracle top executives are again among the highest-paid at big U.S. companies, thanks to a decision last year to give them more time to earn stock options. Oracle Corp.’s Chairman Larry Ellison and Chief Executive Safra Catz were each paid total compensation of more than $138 million in the company’s fiscal year ended May 31, the company said in its annual proxy statement Friday. Most of that sum—$129.3 million each—reflected the company’s decision to give the executives an additional three years to earn a significant tranche of stock options under awards originally made in 2018, the proxy said.