U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,590.41
    -486.27 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.88 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,679.59
    -42.72 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    -4.06 (-4.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.70
    -29.40 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.78 (-3.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9693
    -0.0145 (-1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0398 (-3.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3300
    +0.9950 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,021.76
    +70.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.61
    -9.92 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

What to learn from bear markets of the past

Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer explains what investors can learn from historical bear markets.

