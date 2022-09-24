What to learn from bear markets of the past
Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer explains what investors can learn from historical bear markets.
Crypto markets are down sharply after Fed Chair Jerome Powell and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon both voiced regulatory concerns earlier this week.
At a companywide all-hands meeting this week, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) chief Sundar Pichai juggled tough questions from employees regarding cuts to travel and entertainment budgets, managing productivity, and potential layoffs. Employees questioned why Google is "nickel-and-diming employees" by cutting travel and swag budgets despite record profits and substantial cash reserves as it did after the pandemic. Pichai emphasized acting responsibly to tide through such critical sit
The comments made by CFO Richard Galanti on its conference call suggest the Fed will still be in inflation-fighting mode for the rest of the year
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wheat harvest could reach a historic 100 million tons, according to consultant SovEcon, with the commodity piling up at home as the nation struggles to export large volumes.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is C
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday that it had decided to end vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts. Toyota had suspended production in St Petersburg in March due to supply chain problems, and stopped importing to Russia. Toyota said its operations in Moscow needed to be restructured, but that it would continue supporting its retail network in providing service to existing Toyota and Lexus customers.
During his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon criticized cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, comparing them to Ponzi schemes.
Astra is one step away from a long-sought long-term lease at Alameda Point, where its growth has in some cases moved faster than the city can accommodate.
Netflix Inc. is seeking a new chief accounting officer after its current one quit the role after less than four months.
Tesla (TSLA) job postings reveal the electric vehicle maker is doubling down on humanoid robots.
These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2022.
DEEP DIVE Another difficult week for U.S. stocks ended with shares of oil producers sliding and Ford Motor Co. tumbling further on concerns over supply shortages. The S&P 500 (SPX) fell 1.7% on Friday for a one-week decline of 4.
Oracle top executives are again among the highest-paid at big U.S. companies, thanks to a decision last year to give them more time to earn stock options. Oracle Corp.’s Chairman Larry Ellison and Chief Executive Safra Catz were each paid total compensation of more than $138 million in the company’s fiscal year ended May 31, the company said in its annual proxy statement Friday. Most of that sum—$129.3 million each—reflected the company’s decision to give the executives an additional three years to earn a significant tranche of stock options under awards originally made in 2018, the proxy said.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is to determine whether Alibaba, Yum China and other firms can keep their listings on American stock exchanges.
Marko Papic, the ClockTower Group’s chief strategist, argues the real risk to oil and gasoline prices comes from Iraq amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc was sued by shareholders who claim they suffered significant losses after the British lender disclosed that paperwork errors led it to accidentally issue billions of dollars more in structured and exchange-traded notes than it had registered for sale.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekRisk Assets Crushed With Few Signs Drama Is Over: Markets WrapLiz Truss’s Historic Gamble With the UK Economy Is Already UnravelingLa
Natural-gas prices have seen a steep decline from their peak last month, likely providing an opportunity for investors ahead of the winter heating season.
Sounds counterintuitive, but the largest coffee chain in the United States—the one with a long-standing reputation for being America's "third place" between home and work—has decided to transform itself into a less welcoming environment. Sure, you can still grab a cup of iced joe, a pink refresher, or a gigantic customized coffee-flavored slushy-type drink. But if there are no public bathrooms, no power outlets, and no tables or chairs—is it even a coffee shop?RELATED: Starbucks Is Abruptly Clos
Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm CEO, talks about its automotive strategy, supply chain issues, chip production and its product roadmap. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close."
Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. Read: 8 Best...
Thousands who used lender Celsius Network to bet on cryptocurrency are banding together on social media to retrieve their assets in bankruptcy.