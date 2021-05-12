Lee Munson on recent market weakness
Lee Munson of Portfolio Wealth Advisors on recent market weakness, and what trades he likes in this environment
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Thyssenkrupp is considering an initial public offering (IPO) or a deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) for its hydrogen business, Chief Executive Martina Merz said on Tuesday. A 66-34 joint venture of Thyssenkrupp and Italy's De Nora, Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers (TKUCE) is the world's largest supplier of chlor-alkali membrane technologies used to produce hydrogen. In a call with analysts, Merz said Thyssenkrupp has hired an investment bank to explore strategic options for the business and to come up with proposals by the summer.
(Bloomberg) -- Canada sold $3.5 billion of bonds in its largest sale in the U.S. dollar debt market in more than six years.The North American country priced five-year bonds to yield 6 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, in line with its most recent sale in January 2020, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The transaction received more than $7 billion of orders, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.The "bond provides funds to supplement and diversify Canada's liquid foreign reserves," the Department of Finance said in an statement Monday before the terms of the deal were set.The country, which retains top investment-grade ratings from two out of the three largest credit rating companies, is returning to the international debt markets for the first time since the start of the pandemic as its central bank adopts a relatively hawkish tone. Bank of Canada reduced the pace of its government bond purchases last month, and plans even less intervention later this year, according to projections by market analysts.The central bank cut its federal government bond purchases by C$1 billion ($827 million) to C$3 billion per week in April, and may slow to C$2 billion at its July monetary policy meeting and C$1 billion in September, Laurentian Bank Securities' economists Sebastien Lavoie and Dominique Lapointe said in a note to investors Tuesday.Canada's economy is expected to grow 6.1% this year, up from a 5.4% decline in 2020, according to analysts' consensus compiled by Bloomberg. The survey sees the U.S. economy, Canada's largest trade and investment partner, expanding by 6.3% in 2021 after a 3.5% contraction in 2020. Even as the economy recovers, Canada's labor market hit a snag in April as a third wave of lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions led to job losses.Canada's bond deal is also the first transaction in the U.S. dollar currency since Fitch Ratings downgraded it to its second highest investment-grade level, citing higher public debt ratios. Canada sold $3.5 billion of 3-year bonds in March 2015.BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Scotiabank and TD Securities arranged today's deal.(Updates to say the deal is priced.)
A worldwide lack of semiconductors is proving a challenge for computer manufacturers, but the shortage is likely to persist for some years, the chief executive and founder of Dell Technologies told Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper. A surge in demand for electronic devices, coupled with U.S. sanctions against Chinese technology firms, has caused a dearth of the chips, crimping output of items ranging from cars to computers and smartphones. "The shortage will probably continue for a few years," Michael Dell said in an interview published on Tuesday.
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as speculation that rising inflation pressure could prompt interest rate hikes sooner rather than later dragged on shares and hobbled the dollar, which struggled at a 2-1/2-month low. Technology stocks were among the biggest losers, mirroring a sell-off in other technology stocks overnight in China, where talk of tighter regulation sent shares skidding. By midday, however, shares had significantly pared losses, with the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite reversing the bulk of its earlier declines after dropping as much as 2% earlier in the session.
(Bloomberg) -- China's factory-gate prices surged more than expected in April, fueled by rapid gains in commodity prices, adding to global inflation concerns.The producer price index rose 6.8% from a year earlier, its fastest pace since October 2017, following a 4.4% gain in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The median forecast was for a 6.5% increase. Consumer prices increased 0.9% on year, slightly below the 1% gain projected by economists.The commodities boom, fueled by rising global demand and supply shortages, has stoked concerns about inflation around the world. With China being the world's biggest exporter, its rising cost pressures for the nation's factories pose another risk to global inflation as manufacturers start passing on higher prices to retailers.Surging factory prices stem from "a combination of domestic and international factors," said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. They include strong domestic demand for raw materials due to continued momentum of infrastructure and property projects in China, as well as expectations of higher material prices globally thanks to the U.S. infrastructure building plan, Pang said.China's central bank said PPI may be boosted in the second and third quarters by gains in commodity prices, although the surge will likely stabilize later amid an increase in global production. The risks of imported inflation are overall controllable because the higher price of raw materials have little impact on the consumer price index, the People's Bank of China said in its first-quarter monetary policy report published Tuesday evening.Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures slid Tuesday after a technology-led Wall Street tumble as surging commodity prices stoked concern about inflation. A U.S. CPI report Wednesday is also forecast to show a strong gain in April.Click here for a breakdown of China's April producer prices The NBS said the gain in producer prices was due to a steady recovery in domestic production and rising prices of iron ore and non-ferrous metal. Consumer inflation, meanwhile, remained relatively subdued amid lower pork prices, a key element in the country's CPI basket.Central bankers from the U.S. Federal Reserve on down maintain that recent price gains are temporary. In China, policy makers insist the impact of commodity prices on the domestic economy will be limited and that price growth remains generally under control. Still, officials have pledged to strengthen controls on the raw-materials market to limit costs to companies.The widening gap between CPI and PPI "suggests an uneven recovery of the economy," said Raymond Yeung, chief China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. "Despite the commodity boom, the service sector has yet to catch up." Wages are lagging and the central bank will likely keep its policy stance "largely neutral," he said.The People's Bank of China is seeking to scale back the stimulus it pumped into the economy during the pandemic last year, worried by the build up of debt. Economists expect policy makers to slow the pace of credit expansion rather than raise interest rates. The Communist Party's Politburo, China's top decision-making body, said last month there won't be any sharp reversal of macroeconomic policies.China aims to keep consumer inflation at around 3% this year, but an NBS official said in a recent interview that the headline index is expected to be "significantly lower" than the official target in 2021.(Updates with comment from China's central bank in 5th paragraph.)
(Bloomberg) -- Weaker-than-forecast payrolls data Friday offered relief to equity investors betting on continued government support. Yet the report also points to a risk for a stock market that is running out of catalysts to move higher: A labor shortage that could add to inflationary pressures.While the S&P 500 Index jumped to a record after the jobs data, some market players were quick to question whether the disappointing report will trigger enough stimulus to outweigh risks from rising inflation and eventual monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve. With frothy valuations after a massive rebound from last year's selloff, there is growing concern about a lack of ingredients for further gains.Losses in U.S. stocks on Monday were worst among once-high flying technology and Internet companies considered most-vulnerable to faster inflation and higher interest rates. The NYSE FANG+ Index plunged 3.5% to its lowest level since March. Traders bid up the price of hedges against further declines in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index, sending the Cboe NDX Volatility Index up 16% to an almost six-week high. "Fiscal and monetary stimulus are all priced in, and even as the economy is reopening, there is a rising wall of negative catalysts on the horizon," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. "If you combine a view that the Fed could see a weak jobs report as a one-time setback, with interest rates moving higher and growth being priced in, all of a sudden that gives us less of a cushion than we've had."Treasury bears viewed the jobs report as an indication that companies will need to lift wages to entice people back into the labor force -- a development that some believe could clear a path for 10-year yields to reach 2%. And bond market expectations for the pace of consumer price inflation over the coming half decade have surged to the highest level since 2006.The 10-year yield rose two basis points to 1.59% on Monday. Tesla Inc. plunged 6.4%, while Facebook Inc., Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. each lost more than 3% and Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. fell more than 2.5%. Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF sank 5.2% to the lowest price since November. Morgan Stanley strategists are warning investors that the labor shortage may weigh on the economic recovery that has been fueling the market rally. T. Rowe Price said it's now underweight equities versus bonds in its multi-asset funds because valuations are getting stretched and the risk of a negative event sparking a selloff could increase."For many, the weak payroll number just means more accommodation from the Fed, or at least not a withdrawal any time soon," Michael Wilson, an equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a May 9 note. "From our vantage point, the equity risk premium is underpricing these cost/supply issues."That risk premium, or the extra compensation that investors seek to hold U.S. stocks rather than the safest assets, is sending a warning shot that the post-pandemic rally may be reaching its limits. The last time the spread between the S&P 500's earnings yield and the 10-year Treasury rate was this low was more than a decade ago; based on forecast earnings, it hasn't been this thin since 2007.To be sure, many major asset managers remain bullish on equities over the longer term, as they struggle to find an alternative with bond yields remaining low. Neuberger Berman's Erik Knutzen said his firm remains positive on risky assets on a 12- to 18-month horizon, but is more cautious about the next three to six months. Morgan Stanley recommends investors stay selective. Their strategists expect equities to reach new highs next year, but believe that will come after flat returns for this year -- including a correction of as much as 20%.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said that while the disappointing payrolls data means that the Fed is likely to hold off on tapering, they continue to expect officials to start scaling back stimulus early next year.Following the disappointing jobs report, investors this week will focus on a wide range of U.S. data, including the Consumer Prices Index and retail sales. More clues about the strength of the economy and the outlook for inflation could color views on when the Fed will begin tapering its bond-market purchases and eventually lift its benchmark interest rate."You got a very rich market that needs to recalibrate to the fact that the Fed will talk about the taper. For now, it's a discussion of a discussion, so to speak, but the markets need to come to grips with the fact that that's going to happen," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial Inc. "It doesn't mean a selloff is imminent, but at this point, valuations are really rich and the markets will need to adjust."(Updates throughout with today's trading)
(Bloomberg) -- The worldwide slump in technology stocks deepened Tuesday, with investor angst over inflation and stretched valuations adding to fresh signs of regulatory scrutiny in China.Futures on the Nasdaq 100 tumbled 1.3% after the underlying index's 2.6% slide on Monday, while Europe's Stoxx 600 Technology Index dropped as much as 2.5%, led lower by semiconductor makers and pandemic winners.In Asia, losses in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. helped send MSCI Inc.'s gauge of Asian tech stocks to its biggest drop since Feb. 26, while the Hang Seng Tech Index sank as much as 4.5%, extending its tumble from a February high to about 30%.After tech stocks benefited from lower interest rates and emerged as investor favorites last year, concern is mounting that commodity-fueled inflation will prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy, denting the appeal of stocks whose valuations often hinge on earnings prospects far into the future."It's as if many investors have woken up and realized that inflation is real and isn't transitory," said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities. "The problem for tech is that it has been seen as a one-way ticket for the last decade -- offering a glimmer of growth in a no-growth/low growth world," he said.With the Nasdaq 100 still trading within 5% of its all-time high last month, some market participants see a good window to take profits.Investors "continue to place their focus on the inflation narrative, with rising commodities prices and chip shortages in play," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. "Concerns of higher inflation may weigh on growth stocks, considering that much of their value may come from future earnings."Broader MarketTuesday's tech rout weighed heavily on the broader equity market, with Europe's benchmark Stoxx 600 Index falling as much as 2.1%, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipping 2% and closing at its lowest since March 31.MSCI's broadest measure of world equities fell for a second day. That's after hitting another record just last week after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data eased some fears about inflation and a cutback in stimulus."Investors' tendency to look at just the good side of things is quickly fading," said Shogo Maekawa, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo. "People were inclined to buy technology stocks even after weak U.S. jobs data on the view that any exit in monetary policies is far away. But now, a deep-rooted concern over inflation is leading to declines in technology stocks."In Asia, Chinese tech giants have borne the brunt of the sector's retreat this month, after regulators expanded an antitrust crackdown and announced steps to rein in the companies' fast-growing finance units.Meituan stock plunged as much as 8.7% on Tuesday, taking the slump over two days to 15%, after the Chinese e-commerce giant's business practices were criticized by an influential consumer advocacy group, just days after the company's CEO shared and then deleted a poem on social media that some interpreted as a veiled criticism of Beijing.Herald van der Linde, HSBC Holdings Plc's head of Asia Pacific equity strategy, says they turned neutral on China's internet sector in November arguing that this might be the "single biggest issue" in 2021."Sometimes, Asian stock markets get carried away by what we can call 'big market delusions,' they believe that growth in sectors will continue," he said. "But then, these stocks can turn suddenly and de-rate even while growth remains strong."(Updates to add European stocks and Nasdaq 100 futures in 2nd paragraph, comment in 5th.)
(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is in the early stages of planning to offer wealthy customers digital currency investments, joining U.S firms in seeking to give broader access in response to client demand.The Swiss firm is exploring several alternatives for offering the asset class, people familiar with the plan said. Any investment offering would be a very small portion of the clients' total wealth because of the volatility, while options include investing through third party investment vehicles, one of the people said, declining to be identified as the details are private.More global securities firms are offering cryptocurrency services. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is pushing deeper into the $1 trillion Bitcoin market and opened up trading with non-deliverable forwards, a derivative tied to Bitcoin's price that pays out in cash. Morgan Stanley plans to give rich clients access to three funds that will enable ownership of crypto and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is developing a platform for traditional and digital assets. Citigroup is also considering crypto services."We are monitoring the developments in the field of digital assets closely," UBS said in a statement. "Importantly, we are most interested in the technology which underpins digital assets, namely the distributed ledger technology."Bitcoin remains the biggest crypto-currency but momentum in other tokens is drawing increased interest. Supporters have argued that investors are getting more comfortable with a variety of tokens, while critics say the sector may be in a bubble. UBS is concerned that it may lose clients if it doesn't offer the investment to its wealthy clients, the people said.Rich Crypto Investors Going Alone Gets Goldman Off Sidelines (1)Local rival Julius Baer Group's CEO Philipp Rickenbacher said last week at a conference that the wealth manager was looking at working with partners to offer clients access to crypto assets, though for now doesn't plan to execute its own Bitcoin-related transactions.UBS Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers is taking a deep look at where he can both cut costs and digitize operations, including the high-touch business of serving the world's wealthiest. He wants to use artificial intelligence to target how to sell more products to the world's wealthy and is changing the way the bank spends on technology projects to a more flexible quarterly allocation from fixed funding on a yearly basis. The bank spends approximately $3.5 billion per year on technology to maintain and modernize its existing infrastructure and innovate new tools for employees and products for clients.Hamers Channels Tech Icons
(Bloomberg) -- Energy, financial and industrials shares led U.S. stocks lower as the pullback centered in the technology sector widened while investors remained on edge over the threat of inflation.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 erased a loss of almost 2% to finish little changed as some dip buyers emerged. The benchmark S&P 500 dropped for a second day after setting a record high on Friday. Treasury yields edged up and the dollar traded near the lowest levels of this year.Debate rages over whether the expected jump in price pressures will be enduring enough to force the Federal Reserve into tightening policy sooner than current guidance suggests. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said policy makers must show continued patience as distortions in the post-pandemic boom sort themselves out while the economy is still far from the central bank’s objectives.“I just think that in general there’s this thought that inflation may rear its ugly head,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. “We see a little bit higher rates, not significantly, but a bit higher rates. And I think this struggle between value and growth also continues at the same time.”Among the biggest pandemic winners, tech stocks whose valuations often depend on earnings prospects far into the future are now at the center of the inflation debate. That was epitomized in Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF, which has tumbled about 15% so far this year after surging almost 150% in 2020.Read more: Global Tech Rout Deepens as Sector Slides Further From PeaksEven after the declines, the Nasdaq Composite trades at 26 times the 12-month projected profits, while the gauge of European technology shares enjoys a valuation of 29 times.Wednesday’s U.S. inflation report along with a series of U.S. government bond auctions this week are seen as the next factors to deepen or arrest the slide. The latest reading is expected to show an accelerated pace of consumer-price increases, with the year-on-year comparison made starker by the pandemic shock in 2020.“What’s interesting about tech and the selloff is that it comes in the face of stable yields, a Fed that is likely on hold for a while and some very strong earnings,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “Markets seem to be anticipating some time of move in rates and inflation that could potentially be problematic for the tech and growth trade.”Copper prices traded near a record, while iron also rallied. Oil rose as fuel shortages are expanding across several U.S. states in the East Coast and South as filling stations run dry amid the unprecedented pipeline disruption caused by a criminal hack.See here the ML IV Question of the Day: How Far Can Reflation Trades Go?Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. CPI report Wednesday is forecast to show prices continued to increase in AprilBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks WednesdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% to the lowest since April 22 as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1% to the lowest since April 1The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%, more than any closing loss since Feb. 26The MSCI World index fell 1.2%, more than any closing loss since March 4CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2149The British pound rose 0.2% to the highest in about three yearsThe Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 108.66 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since March 19Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points, more than any closing gain since March 3Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points, more than any closing gain since March 18CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.1%, climbing for the fifth straight day, the longest winning streak since Jan. 5For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Inflation, valuations, rising rates -- all are being suggested as causes for this week’s tech implosion, but a less-publicized catalyst may be the market for stock options.This alternate theory has it that Wall Street derivatives dealers are exacerbating market swings through hedging their books to offset brisk demand for protection against a selloff, through what’s known as gamma hedging. That’s when options market makers buy or sell an underlying stock to manage their risk as the price of the shares moves.An academic study last year found evidence that options dealers indeed contribute to intraday volatility as they balance their exposures in this way. The volatility has been on full display lately, with the Nasdaq 100 slumping as much as 2% Tuesday before erasing most of the loss. It ended lower for a second day after Monday’s rout, sending a measure of implied volatility for the gauge to the highest since March.The thinking goes that a rush for puts on the biggest tech ETF, known as QQQ, has left dealers with a lopsided number of short positions. In order to balance their books, these options market makers buy Nasdaq futures when they rise, and sell when they fall, a volatility-intensifying practice known as “negative gamma.”With negative gamma currently affecting the QQQ fund, “the high volatility will remain for this week,” said Brent Kochuba of options analytic service SpotGamma.It wouldn’t be the first time the options market was blamed for pushing around stocks. Last year’s meteoric increase in retail call activity, alongside institutional buying by the likes of Softbank Group Corp., fanned theories that the derivatives market had started to whipsaw stocks like never before.Read more: Wall Street Dealers in Hedging Frenzy Get Blamed for VolatilityOpen interest in puts on the $155 billion Invesco QQQ Trust Series ETF has been rising at a much faster clip than the same measure for calls, which suggests that dealers indeed may have been caught offsides. It also suggests investors have been bracing for declines in the tech benchmark.Charlie McElligott of Nomura Securities has also highlighted the imbalance, noting Tuesday that dealer hedging flows are acting as an “accelerant” and QQQ registers an extremely negative gamma reading.Not everyone pins the blame primarily on the options market, however. Susquehanna’s Chris Murphy acknowledges the existence of these positioning dynamics, but lays the majority of the blame for this week’s volatility on more traditional culprits.“I think it’s all about risk-off in the highest flying tech stocks and the focus on the potential for higher inflation and rates (the simple, boring answer),” said the derivatives strategist.For those who do buy the primacy of the options market as an explanation for this week’s moves, the good news is that the storm may pass soon. About a third of the put option exposure that’s fueling the swings sits in contracts that expire on May 21, according to SpotGamma’s Kochuba.As we approach that date, “those put options decay which incentivizes dealers to cover their short hedges, which may lead the Nasdaq to rally back,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
U.S. stocks fell on Monday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped back from a record high, as worries about accelerating inflation dragged on shares and hobbled the dollar, which struggled at a 10-week low. U.S. equities' losses deepened as the breakeven rates for U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, scaled multi-year highs, underscoring rising inflation expectations.
Need more relief? The White House says that's up to Speaker Pelosi and company.
Exec departs after a 14-year career.
(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s miserable month continued on Tuesday, as her flagship exchange-traded fund extended declines and its assets dropped below $20 billion to the lowest since January.The Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) slid 1% as of 9:47 a.m. in New York. Caught in a broad tech selloff, the product has fallen for nine of the past 10 sessions, a retreat that accelerated on Monday in the biggest slide in about seven weeks.Tesla Inc., the fund’s biggest holding, was down 3.5% on Tuesday. Teladoc Inc., also heavily weighted in the ETF, dropped less than 1%.The stock rotation out of expensive-looking tech names is proving tough for Wood and her firm, Ark Investment Management, with investors pulling more than $500 million from the main fund in May so far.Big bets on the likes of Tesla and Bitcoin lured billions to Ark’s products, but more recently investors have been souring on the kind of pricey shares the money manager favors in companies with often unproven technologies. Other speculative corners of the market have also suffered, with an ETF tracking special-purpose acquisition companies slumping 20% this year.Read more: Rout Lands on Nasdaq Where Shorts Are Massing, Bulls Getting OutWith ARKK down some 34% from its February peak, options activity paints an increasingly gloomy picture. The number of bearish put contracts outstanding has jumped to a record. Short interest remains near an all-time high, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.(Updates price moves throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Oatly Group AB expects to raise as much as $1.65 billion for itself and its investors in an initial public offering, potentially giving the maker of plant-based food and drink products a total valuation of over $10 billion.The Malmo, Sweden-based company is offering 64.7 million American depositary shares and expects an IPO price of $15 to $17 per ADS, with net proceeds to the company of $976.6 million at the middle of that range, according an amended filing Tuesday. The document adds details to Oatly’s original IPO filing last month.Scottish asset-management firm Baillie Gifford has indicated interest in buying as much as $500 million of the ADSs in the offering, Oatly said.Oatly was started by brothers Rickard and Bjorn Oste. Using technology based on research from Sweden’s Lund University, the company turns fiber-rich oats into liquid food.Oat milk, which was essentially nonexistent in the U.S. before Oatly’s entrance, saw a 151% jump in sales in dollar terms at retail outlets during the 52-week period ended March 13, according to NielsenIQ. The plant-based dairy category as a whole rose 20% during the same period. By sales, oat milk is the second-most popular option after almond milk.In July, Oatly secured $200 million in new capital from investors led by Blackstone Group Inc. The group also included celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z, as well as Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz. The company was valued at about $2 billion in the round.Oatly said Tuesday that it would use $188.3 million of the IPO proceeds to repay a “sustainability linked loan” agreement with a host of European banks, $10.8 million for a portion of its bridge financing, and the rest for working capital to fund growth.Oatly Chief Executive Officer Toni Petersson’s stake in the company would be worth $137.7 million at the $16 midpoint of the IPO range, according to the filing, and Chief Financial Officer Christian Hanke’s shares would be valued at $13.4 million.Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG are leading the offering. Oatly plans to list its shares on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OTLY.(Updates with executives’ stakes in eighth paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected a reference to Baillie Gifford’s investment status.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led U.S. stocks lower as surging commodity prices stoked concern about whether inflation will derail a growth rebound in the world’s largest economy and spoil a record stock rally.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index tumbled 2.6% amid the growing anxiety over inflation, which can threaten longer-horizon revenues typical of the sector. Tesla and Apple were among the biggest decliners. The ARK Innovation ETF resumed its slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly topped 35,000 for the first time. The benchmark S&P 500 fell from an all-time high. Treasury yields edged higher as traders brace for a busy week of auctions.“Amid these new highs remember that the market doesn’t move only in one direction,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “While a full economic recovery may already be priced into the market, the weak employment data could have temporarily eased worries about too-hot inflation and the necessity of interest rate hikes to combat it.” Copper jumped to a record while iron ore futures surged more than 10%, adding to concern about inflation. West Texas Intermediate fluctuated after a cyberattack forced the closure of a key U.S. pipeline, which operators hope to reopen by the end of the week.Meanwhile, the pound climbed to its highest level since February after U.K. elections denied Scotland’s main independence party an outright majority and strengthened the grip of the Conservatives.The run-up in raw materials is intensifying debate ahead of a U.S. CPI report Wednesday that is forecast to show price pressures increased in April. The data will be closely watched by policy makers at the Federal Reserve trying to gauge the speed of the recovery after job growth significantly undershot forecasts.“People have been gravitating to value -- now you can find growth outside of tech,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “As inflation expectations continue to move higher, that’s more beneficial for the value side of the trade.”Read more: Inflation Debate Hits Emerging Markets as Pimco Stands Firm The MLIV Question of the Day: How Could Highest CPI in Decade Hit Assets?Here are some key events to watch this week:A range of Fed speakers are due this week, including Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday, among othersChinese inflation data are due TuesdayOPEC monthly Oil Market Report is published with global demand forecasts and production estimates TuesdayU.S. CPI report Wednesday is forecast to show prices continued to increase in AprilBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks WednesdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 1%, more than any closing loss since March 18 as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 2.6%, more than any closing loss since March 18The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, more than any closing loss since April 30The MSCI World index fell 0.6%, more than any closing loss since May 4CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0%, falling for the fourth straight day, the longest losing streak since April 19The euro fell 0.2% to $1.2142The British pound surged 1.1%, more than any closing gain since April 19The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 108.76 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points, more than any closing gain since April 29Germany’s 10-year yield advanced zero basis points, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since April 29Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4%, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 10For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
In the past week, investors have had to cope with multiple conflicting signals from the markets. The April jobs report, which was expected to show almost 1 million new positions for the month, showed only 266,000. The official unemployment number ticked upward slightly to 6.1%, and hourly wages also gained – by 0.7%. That last would seem to be a positive – except that, combined with the massive government stimulus injecting cash into the economy – higher wages are seen as a portent of inflation. At first glance, it seems like an environment that would have investors cautious. Except – the Fed has signaled that it will not be winding down its easy money policies. Low interest rates have helped to fire up the bull market engine in recent years, for two reasons. First, it keeps the cost of credit low, making it easy to leverage all sorts of purchases – cars, homes… even stocks. And second, with rates low, bond yields have been unable to make any significant rise. For investors seeking a return, this makes stocks the place to go. It also creates an environment that’s conducive to IPO events. Markets have been on a steady, long-term upward trend for months; the S&P 500 has gained 44% over the last 12 months. With a return potential like that, it’s no wonder that companies are turning to the public trading markets to raise capital. When it comes to equities, a rising tide truly will lift all boats. This brings us to JPMorgan. The banking firm’s stock analysts have been looking for the equities primed to gain in current conditions. And they’ve tapped two stocks new to the public markets as likely to jump 80% or more in coming months – a solid return that investors should note. After running both tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also standing squarely in the bull camp as each boasts a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus. LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) We’ll start with a Netherlands-based biotech firm. LAVA Therapeutics has a focus on cancer treatments, and is working to develop what it calls gamma-delta bispecific T cell engagers. These compounds are intended to activate the innate and adaptive immune systems, using the body’s own response to fight tumors. LAVA’s pipeline includes four proprietary compounds, and a fifth that is being investigated in combination with Janssen. All five drug candidates are in preclinical trials. The leading candidate, LAVA-051, is scheduled to begin a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in the first half of this year, while a second candidate, LAVA-1207, will begin a Phase 1/2a trial during 2H21. These drug candidates are being developed as treatments for multiple myeloma and prostate cancer, respectively. LVTX shares entered the public markets on March 25, in an IPO that raised $100.5 million. The shares started trading at $15, and saw 6.7 million shares hit the market. Among the bulls is JPM analyst Jessica Fye, who likes the fundamental of this newly public stock. Fye rates LVTX an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and her $22 price target implies a robust upside potential of ~86% for the year ahead. (To watch Fye’s track record, click here) "Our Overweight rating is based on our positive view of the company’s proprietary platform, gamma-delta bsTCE, which redirects a specific group of T cells called gamma-delta T cells towards tumor cells. We see LAVA’s off-the-shelf bsTCEs, which can conditionally activate gamma-delta T cells in a tumor/antigen directed manner, as differentiated, potentially leading to a safer therapy and more durable benefit. To the extent that initial data for lead asset LAVA-051 begins to derisk the platform, we see upside for shares as soon as early 2022," Fye noted. In its short time on the public market, LAVA’s unique approach to cancer treatment has attracted notice from three Wall Street biotech analysts – and all three agree that this is a stock to buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The shares are trading for $11.80, and their $23.67 average price target is even more bullish Fye allows, suggesting an upside of ~100% in the next 12 months. (See LVTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Zhihu (ZH) From biotech, let’s shift gears to online content. The net has given content creators a nearly unlimited field to work in, and Zhihu operates in the Chinese online content market. The company’s website is a question-and-answer forum, on the model of Quora, allowing users to pose questions to the community or offer replies. A look at some of the company’s numbers shows its size. By the end of December last year, Zhihu had a total of 43.1 million content creators, who has posted over 315 million questions and answers. The monthly average users (MAU), a key metric for any website, increased from 43.1 million in 4Q19 to 75.7 million in 4Q20. Zhihu held a US IPO on March 26, to raise capital for further operations and expansion. The company put 55 million shares on the American public markets, at $9.50 each. The IPO raised $522.5 million in gross proceeds, and Zhihu now shows a market cap of $4.58 billion. In their early trading, ZH shares faced pressure after a Securities and Exchange Commission ruling on accounting regulations. US law requires that accounting firms permit US regulators to review the financial audits of overseas companies, under threat of potential delisting from the US equity markets. The SEC ruling promises stricter enforcement of this provision. Even under this pressure, however, the Zhihu IPO was the third-largest by a Chinese company in the US markets so far this year. In an initiation of coverage report on Zhihu, JPM analyst Binbin Ding notes several factors that bode well for the stock, with two in particular standing out: “(1) Differentiated positioning. Unlike online content communities that are mostly entertainment-oriented, Zhihu is known for its depth of content and is recognized as the most trustworthy online content community in China (CIC survey). This positioning makes it the go-to platform for users seeking quality answers. (2) Diversified monetization models, including ads, membership, content-commerce solution, ecommerce and education. In particular, we believe Zhihu’s content-commerce solutions is an innovative model with significant potential growth upside…” Ding summed up, "We expect Zhihu to see a 112% top-line CAGR over 2020 to ’22E, driven by a 35% traffic CAGR and a 57% monetization CAGR. Such growth rates make Zhihu the fastest-growing digital content operator in our coverage universe." To this end, Ding gives ZH shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $16 price target that suggests room for an impressive 96% growth potential this year. (To watch Ding’s track record, click here) Ding's bullish stance on ZH is in line with Wall Street’s view. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 Buy ratings set in recent weeks. The shares are trading for $8.15, and their $15.23 average price target suggests ~87% upside for the year ahead. (See ZH stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.
