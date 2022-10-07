U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,667.36
    -77.16 (-2.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,454.60
    -472.34 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,755.23
    -318.08 (-2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.85
    -29.66 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.39
    +2.94 (+3.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.60
    -11.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    20.32
    -0.34 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9782
    -0.0013 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8750
    +0.0490 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1118
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2230
    +0.1550 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,585.85
    -519.99 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.69
    -8.34 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,002.15
    +4.88 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Levi Strauss CFO: Softening demand in Europe ‘did surprise us’

Levi Strauss CFO Harmit Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss third-quarter earnings, consumer demand, macroeconomic headwinds, mounting inventory, and holiday season promotions.

