Levi's CFO on state of retail: People are being cautious

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) faced concerned investors on the back of its first quarter earnings report, with elevated inventory still being a struggle for the retailer. Levi Strauss & Co. CFO & Chief Growth Officer Harmit Singh joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's to come for the company.

"Our wholesale customers are tightening their 'open-to-buy' budget, however they have a lot of time and a lot of space for brands that work," he says.

"Consumers who are in the U.S. who are earning less than $50,000; they're pressured," he adds, but reiterates that this category is a "small piece" of the retailer's business.

"We went into the year thinking that it would be a tale of two halves; the first half being weaker...and the second half a lot stronger," he explains. "People are generally being cautious and that's reflective in our wholesale business," he adds.

We'll get a pulse check on the consumer later this week, with March retail sales on tap Friday.

